Key Account Manager - Home Appliances
2024-03-25
Key Account Manager (Sweden)
Home Appliances
About the Role Assignment
This position is for a top performing Sales Professional who will be managing and developing major Pan-nordic Accounts for LG Electronics' Home Appliance business.
The position is based in Stockholm, reporting to the Nordic Sales Director.
Responsibilities
Implement the Global LG Home Appliances Strategy into the Nordic Market with major Nordic accounts
Own & Lead Forecast & Planning Process for the assigned accounts
Understand our main retailers' and competitors' strategies and changes in the marketing field
Sales, Product Mix & Profit responsibility - Managing All Aspects of Sales, Range Planning, Pre-Planned Promotion and Marketing Campaigns for this Key Retailer
Administration such as internal reporting, sales program planning and management
Accountable for delivering LG Profitable Growth Program within the Home Appliances Business Domain
Background and Experience
Likely University degree or equivalent
Minimum 3 years Sales Management experience from a senior level
Fluency in Swedish & English (Business Level) with a strong understanding of Norwegian
Ideally Experience from working with a multinational or global company, preferably with consumer electronic goods experience (home appliance category experience is preferred but not essential)
LG Sales teams have a highly systemized, analytical and customer-centric way of working. This means that all sales are planned based on the potential for the account to sell the goods out to end consumers and avoid high stock levels. Therefore it is imperative that the account manager is able to do detailed analysis of the purchasing, inventory and sales of the account (PSI) in order to succeed.
Personality & Competencies
Deep knowledge and experience in using Microsoft office applications (in particular Excel and PowerPoint)
Knowledge and experience in using support systems for Forecasting / Sales planning
Knowledge of PSI management - analysis of account purchasing, sales and inventory
Knowledge of the laws and regulations relating to sales of consumer goods in relation to pricing, campaigning etc.
Good communicator, builds networks and are able to motivate others
You feel secure in own area of expertise and feel confident in yourself
You are creative - within a given framework
You have the ability to plan your own work and the courage to prioritize
You are flexible - like changes, embrace new ideas
You see cultural differences as challenging and enriching and adapt easily
You are driven and have the ability to take own initiatives
You can handle and appreciate working in a fast-moving environment
You are a social team player and have a positive spirit
Travel
Over-the-day travel for face-to-face meetings with customers in the Nordic region will occur regularly on a monthly or quarterly basis depending on the account and needs at the time.
The Key account manager will also be expected to participate in weekly in-store visits in the Stockholm area on a weekly basis.
Occasional travel globally to attend trade fairs and visiting HQ may also occur 1-2 times per year.
Other requirements
Driving license (B)
Stakeholders
LG Electronics Home Appliances Nordic Sales Director (Reporting Line)
LG Electronics Home Appliances Product Director and associated Demand Planning & GTM Functions
Extended Home Appliances Key Account Manager Sales Team
