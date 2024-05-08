Key Account Executive
2024-05-08
Kognic is on a mission to make everything that moves autonomous. We help AI product teams better understand their data by providing the best dataset management platform for sensor-fusion datasets. We are an ambitious team, building a global company together. We are now looking for our new Key Account Executive, want to join us?
The Role
As our Key Account Executive, you'll be the driving force behind enhancing our relationships with existing customers. This role requires proactive engagement, a deep understanding of client needs, and the ability to devise innovative solutions. We believe you will become the trusted advisor to our customers' decision makers and other important stakeholders. You will not only manage the account, but also strategize and execute account-related plans. By leading an account team and involving company experts when needed, you will handle intricate software sales and service processes. Your role ensures software delivery and adoption for sustained account growth.
Working closely with our internal teams, you'll ensure exceptional service delivery and actively seek opportunities for upselling. If you thrive in a results-driven setting, value autonomy, and enjoy collaborating with teams and stakeholders, then this role is tailored for you!
We are looking for you!
We believe that you are a great communication and networking professional with a sense for structure and details. You value the concept of autonomous work, exhibit an initiative-taking and proactive attitude, and regularly spot chances for account growth and product expansion. A genuine technology interest, to be able to always be up-to-date with the latest industry trends, is a big advantage to thrive in this role. Our main office is in Gothenburg and while we prefer a candidate that is located in the Gothenburg area, we are open to you being located somewhere else in Sweden or Germany since some of our customers are located there.
We believe you have:
Experience from from managing accounts in a B2B/Enterprise sales environment
Experience from selling or delivering complex services and IT solutions
Ability to travel to conferences and visit customers in Europe and North America regularly
Fluency in English. Speaking German too? Even better!
If you also have some of the following it is a great plus:
Experience from the AD/ADAS field, or experience from Machine Learning/AI in general
Experience from the automotive or robotics industries
Experience from working in start-up/scale-up companies
Experience managing or leading teams
Why Kognic?
We are in it to win, and have a lot of fun while doing it! To be part of Kognic is to be part of a purpose-driven company with strong values where we, together, create what Kognic will be tomorrow. Besides working with around 120 talented and humble people, from many different nationalities, in a fun and creative environment, we also have many other great benefits!
Working in the exciting field of AI and playing an important part in the world's next great technological leap
A hybrid work model and an employer that prioritises life-work balance
Lots of team and office events, coming to the office is something you should want to do
Competitive salary and benefits such as, parental pay, salary exchange, great health benefits, order your own computer, place your own pension-to name a few
From our early days as a pure start-up to our current life as a scale-up, we work in a dynamic environment, which means that every day might be different from the next, but that is exactly how we want it. Kognicians all have a strong desire to explore uncharted territory and a willingness to constantly be learning.
Join us!
We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible. We select and perform interviews continuously. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact our Hiring Manager Anton Nilsson at anton.nilsson@kognic.com
.
About Kognic
Kognic was conceived in the curious minds of Daniel Langkilde and Oscar Petersson, two engineering students, who dared to dream big and help machines make sense of our messy, chaotic, and unstructured world. Kognic's pioneering dataset management solution helps companies accelerate the development of high-performing and trusted AI products, focusing on bringing the most advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) to market. Så ansöker du
