Kayak Tour Guide / Instructor
Sweden Archipelago Events AB / Resevärdsjobb / Vaxholm
2024-04-02
We are looking for sea kayaking leaders to guide half day kayak tours and occasionally - depending on your experience and skills - overnight tours and kayaking courses.
We are looking for outgoing and enthusiastic guides who like challenges, enjoy being outdoors and have passion to show the best Vaxholm and archipelago has to offer. We expect guides to be strong leaders, with original interests about nature, wildlife, history, good teachers and communicators and handy with the typical equipment used on trips. We work with both certified guides and enthusiasts in their fields.
We provide an enjoyable and supportive work atmosphere, a competitive salary, and a chance to enhance your kayaking expertise while on the job.
There is a possibility for longer cooperation and guiding all year round.
Responsibilities:
Guiding kayak day tours and/or courses (occasionally overnight trips) of individuals and groups, mainly in English
Taking care of the highest standards of customer service
Key skills and requirements:
Interests: kayaking, outdoor activities, nature, wildlife, history
Local knowledge of Sweden and Stockholm Archipelago
Strong leader with good communication skills, safety judgment and positive attitude
Communicative English (both spoken and written)
Knowledge of other languages (especially Swedish) will be an advantage
EPP or BCU course (minimum level 3* or equivalent skills)
Minimum age 24 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
E-post: joinourteam@kanotcenter.com Arbetsgivare Sweden Archipelago Events AB
(org.nr 556980-6861), https://kanotcenter.com/
Resarövägen 10 (visa karta
)
185 51 VAXHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Skärgårdens Kanotcenter Jobbnummer
8580717