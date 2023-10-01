Kassapersonal
Aysha & Arwaa AB / Kassapersonalsjobb / Karlstad Visa alla kassapersonalsjobb i Karlstad
2023-10-01
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aysha & Arwaa AB i Karlstad
We are looking for you who have the right attitude and lovely personality. You love meeting new people. You understand that you are incredibly important to both the guests and the employees in the kitchen, therefore you come to work with good energy - just like the rest of the team. For you, it is a matter of course that guests should receive the best service. There will be stressful moments in a restaurant, but you handle it efficiently and solution-focused.
Welcome with your application! We value the qualities that equal gender distribution and diversity bring to the business. We are therefore happy to see applicants of all genders and with different birth backgrounds, functionality and life experience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-22
By Post
E-post: info.arwaaab@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aysha & Arwaa AB
(org.nr 559332-2703)
Engholmsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
652 21 KARLSTAD Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
CEO
Aysha Siddiqua Liza info.arwaaab@gmail.com Jobbnummer
8155299