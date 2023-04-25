KAM to Unilever's Customer Development Team in Stockholm
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Säljarjobb / Solna Visa alla säljarjobb i Solna
2023-04-25
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a passionate about customers, shoppers and selling with a purpose?
Do you want to learn more about selling in an e-Com and q-Com setting and have approx. 1-3 years of experience in sales/marketing?
Then working for our customer Unilever with some of Sweden 's favorite and most delicious Ice Cream brands such as GB Glace, Ben&Jerry 's and Magnum might be the perfect opportunity for you!
This is a consultancy opportunity where you will be employed by MultiMind and working for Unilever. The assignment preferably starts in the beginning of May and will last until the end of 2023 with high possibilities for extension/recruitment to Unilever.
What you will be doing?
This role will be focusing on the acceleration of growth for Unilever 's Ice Cream category with Swedish Out of Home customers (Q-com, E-com, HORECA, Convenience).
You will be a Key Account Manager within digital commerce and accelerate growth both offline and online with your customers. It is a fast-paced environment, very digital and a lot of fun!
In the role as Key Account Manager, you will have the overall responsibility for your customers /account 's growth delivery which includes yearly negotiations regarding optimal mix on pricing, assortment, promotional program, and a perfect store. You will develop and execute a commercial strategy and customer business plan and be working closely with your customer team as well as category team of Category Managers, Brand Managers, Finance and Supply Chain. Furthermore, you will develop an optimal integrated promo plan and manage promo investments. You will also manage the customer P&L.
Key is of course the relationship between Unilever and the customers, building the customer collaborations of the future. As a Key Account Manager, you will deliver the big now whilst creating the big next, you seek, create and experiment with new models to grow beyond the norm and deliver total category growth.
What does it take to succeed in the role?
We 're looking for a candidate that has a minimum of 1-2 years ' experience in a sales/marketing role with digital aspects - you have a proven track record of successful brand building, category management or key account management/customer relationship management.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken, is required for the role.
As a person, we believe you have a growth mindset who likes to work in a dynamic complex environment and constantly look for change and improvements to deliver on customer and shopper demands as well as outperform competition. As a person, you are data driven, independent and result/business oriented. You have a great internal drive, and you take ownership for tasks.
In addition to this, it 's great if you:
• Have experience from Key Account Management within the FMCG market.
• Have knowledge from E-commerce, Quick-commerce or restaurant business.
What 's in it for you?
Working for Unilever offers you the opportunity to drive growth of strong brands and develop your skillset. You will have big responsibilities, but it comes with a lot of freedom. You will be working for a company with a bigger purpose, to improve the everyday lives of consumers in the Nordics, and to do it in a sustainable way.
About Unilever
With more than 400 brands focused on health and wellbeing, chances are that our products are a familiar part of your daily routine. Our brands are trusted everywhere and, by listening to the people who buy them, we 've grown into one of the world 's most successful consumer goods companies. In fact, 150 million times a day, someone somewhere chooses a Unilever product. We create, market and distribute the products that people choose to feed their families and keep themselves and their homes clean and fresh.
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Douglas Ekman 070-5152700 Jobbnummer
7700276