Kam Retail At Oatly Sweden
Oatly AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oatly AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Örebro
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Why work with Oatly?
Our growth is fast - and accelerating. More and more people choose to switch to a plant-based diet for the sake of their health and the planet. That's why we are looking for a Key Account Manager with the goal to manage our existing retail relations in Sweden to develop our business in the Swedish market. You will play a major role in driving our business forward and will be part of an energetic team.
What will you do?
As KAM you will build strong, strategic relations with our key customers. You will be responsible for customer category and sales plans and development. You will be responsible for creating and delivering sales growth plans and forecasts.
More fun stuff for you to do:
• Create and execute sales plans for your accounts according to set strategy and priorities.
• Analyse sales development and make data-driven decisions to enable category growth.
• Ensure perfect execution of portfolio and innovation strategy at specific customers.
• Manage customer P&L's according to targets set.
• Collaborate with creative and innovations departments to ensure seamless execution of strategic plan.
• Increase sales, profit, visibility, market share, and brand power at key accounts.
• Plan and conduct yearly customer negotiations.
• Participate in sales and marketing conferences and meetings.
If you're getting a tingly feeling reading this, thinking you want to be part of making sure Oatly can actively make the world a better place, we are happy to tell you that we are looking for you.
We also hope that you "tick the following boxes," as they say in corporate land:
To be successful in this role you have min. 5 years of sales experience in retail, preferably in the FMCG market. You have a proven track record of delivering sales growth and building strong customer relationships. You have high energy and passion for brands and sustainability.
• Demonstrated ability to develop and maintain effective working relationships with retailers.
• Problem solving skills.
• Strong negotiation skills.
• Data-driven decision making and attention to detail.
• Outstanding interpersonal and influencing skills.
• Ability to work independently.
• Can-do attitude!
• Strategic thinking, strong in planning and execution.
• You lack an ego and thrive on working as part of a team. You fly solo just fine, but you know you're a part of something bigger
YOUR APPLICATION
We value diversity and inclusion and welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Apply no later than: 2023-09-06
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
#LI-TA1
The Oatly Way
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to help people upgrade their everyday lives and the health of the planet by making tasteful oat-based food products accessible to a wider audience in a world-class manner. It's why we come to work every day. And because health and sustainability are so close to our heart, we are more than just another food company - we are a lifestyle company. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oatly AB
(org.nr 556446-1043), http://www.oatly.com Arbetsplats
Oatly Kontakt
Karin Kling karin.kling@oatly.com Jobbnummer
8043303