Kam Early Life Nutrition To Imcd - Sigma Recruit AB - Säljarjobb i Malmö
Kam Early Life Nutrition To Imcd
Sigma Recruit AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö
2020-06-17
Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Sigma Recruit AB i Malmö
IMCD Group are expanding their Food & Nutrition team with an international KAM who will look after Early Life Nutrition customer in EMEA. Are you knowledgeable in this field of expertise and passionate about developing customer relationships? Then, this is a great opportunity for you!
YOU WILL
As KAM Early Life Nutrition, you will be responsible for sales and for managing the customer relationships with several large Infant Nutrition manufacturers, active in the baby food market across EMEA. You will have a strong focus on developing new business and to establish long lasting relationships in order to ensure future business. The portfolio contains of a wide range of super-specialties baby food ingredients such as milk proteins ingredients, starches, maltodextrins, flavours and extract.
Other responsibilities:
Executing the commercial strategy for Early Life Nutrition segment, including reaching or exceeding the agreed sales budget
Prospecting and proactive account management
Coordinating commercial initiatives with local IMCD account managers and maintaining entrepreneurial relationships internally
Initiate projects with other food ingredients specialist in order to increase IMCDs market shares
YOU ARE
We are looking for a experienced person in food ingredients business having responsibility of multi-national accounts. Relevant infant nutrition segment experience and existing relationships in the baby food market is desirable. We think that you are motivated by working internationally using your technical knowledge in a commercial setting. This is a role for someone who is a problem solver, people person and likes to keep a high activity level.
Profile requirements:
Degree in Food Technology or Chemistry or other scientific discipline or the equivalence of working experience
A proven track record of key account management in the food ingredient /infant nutrition segment
Ability to interface effectively on both commercial and technical matters in an international context
Self-motivated, results driven and with a passion for selling
Be a team player with friendly manners
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Sigma Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Linda Samuelsson: linda.samuelsson@sigma.se or +46702163752 to learn more about the position. Don't wait with your application!
AS AN EMPLOYER
IMCD is a global leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. Headquartered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, IMCD had a turnover of around EUR 3,020 M in 2019 and employs over 2,799 professionals in more than 45 countries.
IMCD business unit Food & Nutrition focus on selling and promoting strong brands by Providing insights and application support to customers, facilitating the development of complex ingredient formulations, to solve the challenges created by consumer trends'. Flavours and the Flavour Team plays an important and strategic role in the Food & Nutrition Business Unit and puts IMCD in a unique position on the market. IMCD work closely together with Givaudan the world leader in flavours. This successful partnership has generated several years of impressive growth which continues today
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2020-06-17
Ersättning
Fast
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-07-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Sigma Recruit AB
Jobbnummer
5268812
Sökord
Sigma Recruit AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö
2020-06-17
Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Sigma Recruit AB i Malmö
IMCD Group are expanding their Food & Nutrition team with an international KAM who will look after Early Life Nutrition customer in EMEA. Are you knowledgeable in this field of expertise and passionate about developing customer relationships? Then, this is a great opportunity for you!
YOU WILL
As KAM Early Life Nutrition, you will be responsible for sales and for managing the customer relationships with several large Infant Nutrition manufacturers, active in the baby food market across EMEA. You will have a strong focus on developing new business and to establish long lasting relationships in order to ensure future business. The portfolio contains of a wide range of super-specialties baby food ingredients such as milk proteins ingredients, starches, maltodextrins, flavours and extract.
Other responsibilities:
Executing the commercial strategy for Early Life Nutrition segment, including reaching or exceeding the agreed sales budget
Prospecting and proactive account management
Coordinating commercial initiatives with local IMCD account managers and maintaining entrepreneurial relationships internally
Initiate projects with other food ingredients specialist in order to increase IMCDs market shares
YOU ARE
We are looking for a experienced person in food ingredients business having responsibility of multi-national accounts. Relevant infant nutrition segment experience and existing relationships in the baby food market is desirable. We think that you are motivated by working internationally using your technical knowledge in a commercial setting. This is a role for someone who is a problem solver, people person and likes to keep a high activity level.
Profile requirements:
Degree in Food Technology or Chemistry or other scientific discipline or the equivalence of working experience
A proven track record of key account management in the food ingredient /infant nutrition segment
Ability to interface effectively on both commercial and technical matters in an international context
Self-motivated, results driven and with a passion for selling
Be a team player with friendly manners
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Sigma Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Linda Samuelsson: linda.samuelsson@sigma.se or +46702163752 to learn more about the position. Don't wait with your application!
AS AN EMPLOYER
IMCD is a global leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. Headquartered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, IMCD had a turnover of around EUR 3,020 M in 2019 and employs over 2,799 professionals in more than 45 countries.
IMCD business unit Food & Nutrition focus on selling and promoting strong brands by Providing insights and application support to customers, facilitating the development of complex ingredient formulations, to solve the challenges created by consumer trends'. Flavours and the Flavour Team plays an important and strategic role in the Food & Nutrition Business Unit and puts IMCD in a unique position on the market. IMCD work closely together with Givaudan the world leader in flavours. This successful partnership has generated several years of impressive growth which continues today
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2020-06-17
Ersättning
Fast
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-07-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Sigma Recruit AB
Jobbnummer
5268812
Sökord