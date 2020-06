Kam Early Life Nutrition To Imcd - Sigma Recruit AB - Säljarjobb i Malmö

Sigma Recruit AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö2020-06-17IMCD Group are expanding their Food & Nutrition team with an international KAM who will look after Early Life Nutrition customer in EMEA. Are you knowledgeable in this field of expertise and passionate about developing customer relationships? Then, this is a great opportunity for you!YOU WILLAs KAM Early Life Nutrition, you will be responsible for sales and for managing the customer relationships with several large Infant Nutrition manufacturers, active in the baby food market across EMEA. You will have a strong focus on developing new business and to establish long lasting relationships in order to ensure future business. The portfolio contains of a wide range of super-specialties baby food ingredients such as milk proteins ingredients, starches, maltodextrins, flavours and extract.Other responsibilities:Executing the commercial strategy for Early Life Nutrition segment, including reaching or exceeding the agreed sales budgetProspecting and proactive account managementCoordinating commercial initiatives with local IMCD account managers and maintaining entrepreneurial relationships internallyInitiate projects with other food ingredients specialist in order to increase IMCDs market sharesYOU AREWe are looking for a experienced person in food ingredients business having responsibility of multi-national accounts. Relevant infant nutrition segment experience and existing relationships in the baby food market is desirable. We think that you are motivated by working internationally using your technical knowledge in a commercial setting. This is a role for someone who is a problem solver, people person and likes to keep a high activity level.Profile requirements:Degree in Food Technology or Chemistry or other scientific discipline or the equivalence of working experienceA proven track record of key account management in the food ingredient /infant nutrition segmentAbility to interface effectively on both commercial and technical matters in an international contextSelf-motivated, results driven and with a passion for sellingBe a team player with friendly mannersWANT TO LEARN MORE?We are collaborating with Sigma Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Linda Samuelsson: linda.samuelsson@sigma.se or +46702163752 to learn more about the position. Don't wait with your application!AS AN EMPLOYERIMCD is a global leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. Headquartered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, IMCD had a turnover of around EUR 3,020 M in 2019 and employs over 2,799 professionals in more than 45 countries.IMCD business unit Food & Nutrition focus on selling and promoting strong brands by Providing insights and application support to customers, facilitating the development of complex ingredient formulations, to solve the challenges created by consumer trends'. Flavours and the Flavour Team plays an important and strategic role in the Food & Nutrition Business Unit and puts IMCD in a unique position on the market. IMCD work closely together with Givaudan the world leader in flavours. This successful partnership has generated several years of impressive growth which continues todayVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid/ Ej specificerat2020-06-17FastSista dag att ansöka är 2020-07-17Sigma Recruit AB5268812