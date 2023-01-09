Junior Video Editor
Junior Video Editor (f/m/non-binary) - part-time to full-time
KDAB is a globally leading software consultancy company for Qt, C++ and 3D technologies like OpenGL and Vulkan.
We are looking for a junior video editor to join our international video production team.
Each year, we produce and release about 100+ software development-related videos (mostly technical tutorials, but also interviews, show cases and social media content etc.). As we are planning to expand our activities in 2023 this new position is created to support the team with additional projects.
As the team members are internationally distributed, you will mainly collaborate online. You will also regularly travel to one of our offices in France or Germany, where our video production facilities are located, or to events or customer locations to support video editing on-site.
Over time, you will have the opportunity to refine existing video editing by adding music, improving sound, color grading, creating and adding graphics etc. Eventually, this position could include operating the camera to assist the team or even produce complete videos on your own. If you have produced your own videos, we would ask you to provide a portfolio along with your application.
What we expect from you
Experienced in Adobe Premiere Pro (or equivalent)
Good knowledge of After Effects
Other Adobe software knowledge and filming experience is a plus (e.g. Audition, Photoshop, Illustrator...)
Very good spoken and written English (all communication within the team will be in English)
Bachelors' degree from a media school or equivalent experience
Location: our headquarters office in Hagfors, Sweden. Some remote work possible.
Working hours: subject to agreement, minimum 20h/week
Salary: subject to agreement
What KDAB offers you
At KDAB, we value practical experience and skills higher than academic degrees. We strive to ensure equal treatment of all our employees regardless of age, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, nationality (as long as local labor laws permit us to employ you), political opinion (as long as it is within democratic bounds), or religion.
a fairly informal work environment where everybody can express their opinion freely and will be listened to
flexible work hours
competitive salaries and benefits
