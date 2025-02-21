Junior Test Technician needed!
Do you have a hands-on mindset and a passion for robotic technology? Do you enjoy a mix of fieldwork, technical testing, and problem-solving? Are you looking for a collaborative team where innovation and practicality go hand in hand? This might be your next opportunity!
About the position
We are now looking for a Junior Test Technician for our client, a global leader in innovative solutions for outdoor and construction needs. You will be working from the office based in Huskvarna.
Your daily tasks
As a Junior Test Technician, you will play a key role in ensuring that our robotic mowers deliver perfect cutting performance. Your days will be dynamic-one morning, you might be out in the field, overseeing our fleet of robotic mowers as they navigate the turf with precision. The next, you could be at the historic office, collaborating with a passionate team to refine and enhance our testing processes.
In this role, you will:
Design and maintain test gardens - Create functional and well-maintained outdoor environments for real-world testing.
Manage the mower fleet - Ensure all robotic mowers are in top condition and ready for testing.
Develop and execute test cases - Strengthen your technical expertise while contributing to product quality.
Take initiative - Work independently to push testing forward, whether under direct guidance or on your own.
Identify and resolve bugs - Detect, analyze, and assist in fixing issues to ensure optimal performance.
Your characteristics
As a Junior Test Technician, you thrive in a hands-on, innovative environment, combining fieldwork and technical problem-solving. With a practical mindset, you handle tasks like data collection while prioritizing efficiently. Your collaborative spirit drives you to share insights, and your analytical approach ensures top-quality testing. Detail-oriented and structured, you're eager to refine processes and contribute to continuous improvement.
Could you be the one we're looking for?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
High school education
Passion for robotics
Driver's license B
Ready to travel to different locations around the world
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2026-03-31. Start 2025-04-01.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35099 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
