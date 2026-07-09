Junior Test Engineer
Luxoft Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-09
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A Software-in-the-Loop (SiL) ADAS Automation Engineer focuses on validating Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) by developing automated, simulation-based testing frameworks. This role, often operating within CI/CD pipelines, ensures that ADAS software (e.g., Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, ...) is reliable, safe, and efficient before testing on actual hardware (HIL) or vehicles.
Key Responsibilities
Automation Framework Development: Design, maintain, and enhance SiL automation frameworks using Python or C++ to validate ADAS software algorithms.
Scenario Generation & Simulation: Create complex virtual test scenarios using tools like OpenSCENARIO/OpenDRIVE to simulate traffic, obstacles, environmental conditions, ...
CI/CD Integration: Integrate test suites into Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines to provide rapid feedback on software code changes.
Test Execution & Analysis: Execute automated test cases in virtual environments, analyze logs, and generate test reports.
Defect Triage & Reporting: Identify, debug, and report software failures, distinguishing between test framework issues and actual ADAS algorithm defects.
Algorithm Validation: Verify ADAS algorithm behavior against functional specifications and performance requirements. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24
E-post: elena.iskandarova@dxc.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luxoft Sweden AB
(org.nr 556780-4199)
Lilla Bommen 6, 7tr (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg, Lilla Bommen 6 Jobbnummer
9997740