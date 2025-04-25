Junior Technician with an Interest in Administration
About the Role We are currently looking for a curious and dedicated junior technician for our client's team within aviation maintenance. This role combines hands-on work with some administrative tasks, making it perfect for someone eager to apply their technical skills in a professional environment, while also gaining experience in a more administrative role.
In this position, you'll be part of a team focused on modifying, testing, and building components. You'll also support your colleagues with documentation and other administrative duties as needed. This position suits someone flexible with a strong technical interest who wants to grow in a future-oriented industry.
Your Future Responsibilities You'll have a varied role where both practical and intellectual skills will be used:
Building and modifying components in aviation technologyPerforming tests and basic troubleshooting
Supporting the team with various technical tasks in daily operationsHandling documentation and other administrative support
Assisting in projects and routine maintenance tasks
We Are Looking For You Who
Have a high school education in technology, electronics, vehicles, or similar - or a completed vocational education (YH). It's a plus if you have 1-2 years of work experience, but we also welcome recent graduates with a strong technical interest.
You don't need experience with vehicles or aviation specifically, but it's important that you're comfortable working with tools. Perhaps you've worked on cars or built things in your spare time? If so, we'd love to meet you.
You need to be able to communicate in English, both spoken and written. Swedish is a plus.
As a person, you are flexible, proactive, and enjoy switching between different tasks. You're hands-on but also enjoy working with documentation and structure.
Additional Information
Start: After the summer holidays, to give you a great start in your new career
Location: Bromma
Workload: Full-time, with working hours by agreement
Employment Type: Permanent
About the Client Our client is a well-established company in aviation maintenance and technical services, headquartered in Bromma. They offer a stable and secure workplace with high technical expertise and an environment where employees can grow alongside the company.
