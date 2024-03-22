Junior Technical Preparation Engineer within the Automotive Industry
Did you recently graduate with a degree in Product Development and want to work with problem solving? Our client is now looking for a junior Technical Preparation Engineer with an interest in the Automotive Industry. By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as junior Technical Preparation Engineer within the Automotive Industry
For one of our clients in the automotive industry, we are seeking a junior Technical Preparation Engineer. The role involves acting as the bridge between the designers and aftermarket.
For this role, we are looking for someone with an interest in problem-solving and technology. You will work with the customer's products to ensure that the right quality, ergonomics, and tools are provided for their optimal use.
As a person, you need to be social and outgoing. The role involves participating in decision-making meetings where networking is a significant part of the role. You enjoy working in a dynamic environment where quick decisions are made, and you contribute to moving the work forward. You handle communication effectively and need to be confident in making decisions. It is also important that you have an understanding of function and construction.
Your daily task will be:
• Drive manufacturing requirements in product development and product modifications.
• Propose, evaluate and approve new concepts and product changes based on operational concepts with close collaboration with manufacturing plants.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client, located in Gothenburg starting in the beginning of summer.
You will be coached by a mentor at the client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the client.
Desired qualifications:
• Are at the start of your career and have a bachelor/master degree in mechincal engineering or product development
• Have an interest in problem solving
• As a person you are social and like to network
• Since the team is working close to other plants, you must be fluent in English, good knowledge Swedish is preferable
• Has good knowledge in CAD or CREO
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here (https://nexergroup.com/about-us/our-business-areas/tech-talent/). Ersättning
