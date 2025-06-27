Junior Technical Designer
2025-06-27
MachineGames is looking for a new Junior Technical Designer to join our team!
In this role you will be working on our Technical Design in our Design team in collaboration with other members from the team under supervision from our Leads and Seniors. To excel in this role, we believe that you have prior knowledge of the industry and are keen on becoming the best designer you possibly can be!
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value Team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent onsite position in Uppsala, Sweden, starting as soon as possible. We will support your relocation and/or application for a work permit if you are not an EU citizen and/or are not currently residing in Sweden.
Responsibilities
Work closely with the Lead Designer/Lead Game Designer to execute on the vision for the game.
Use our proprietary editor and node-based scripting tools to create and maintain modular gameplay components
Build technical expertise with our proprietary game tools and engine
Prototype and iterate on gameplay ideas and features in engine to evaluate their gameplay potential
Create documentation for the features and systems you create
Test, debug and identify issues with gameplay content, provide solutions and implement fixes where possible
Work with Leads as we review the success of current systems and initiatives as well as brainstorm new solutions.
Participate in brainstorm sessions, refine, and execute on ideas within a schedule.
Attend playtests, seek and provide feedback, and be solution-oriented to problems encountered.
Qualifications
Prior experience working in a AAA development
Basic knowledge of productivity software such as MS Office or equivalent, Visio/DrawIO, Photoshop, etc
Experience working with commercial game engines/editors (eg: Unreal, Unity, Hammer/Source Engine, etc) a plus
Basic knowledge of visual or text-based scripting a plus
Are able to write clear, concise documentation in English.
Have good written and verbal communication skills in English
CV in English
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Machinegames Sweden AB
S:t Persgatan 10
753 20 UPPSALA
753 20 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
