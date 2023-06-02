Junior Tech Communicator
We are now looking for a Junior Tech Communicator on the behalf of our client.
Role description:
We are looking for a self-driven Junior Communicator with studies in Communication, Public Relations, Marketing or Journalism who is familiar with tech fields and can take on various tasks in the TPRD (Technology Promotion Department) team at our client in Lund.
We are seeking a positive person, able to work in intercultural environments, comfortable with public speaking, and who can work independently and in teams. You should be able to work in a fast-paced environment and deliver to given deadlines. We expect you to be a good writer in English, with a natural eye for details.
You will be reporting to the head of TPRD, be part of a diverse and energetic team in charge of several external-facing communication channels, including associated social media channels.
The main tasks include:
Communicating with our clients internal and external partners
Partnership outreach
Creating presentations and delivering them to intercultural audiences
Creating promotional tech materials (blogs, web content) and publishing them on our clients websites
Web editing
Working together with graphic designers and editorial teams to create video and text materials for our clients internal events and other projects
Required skills are:
Excellent writing skills in English (any journalistic-related experience is a plus!)
Marketing and/or PR knowledge (familiarity with the tech field is a plus!)
Experience with WordPress or another CMS platform
Social media experience
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Public speaking
Ability to be self-driven and work both independently and in teams
Good to have:
Interested in IoT, AI technologies, and latest innovations in the tech field
Basic image editing skills in Adobe Photoshop/ Illustrator
Knowledge about webpage design basics, UI, UX
Experienced in working with branding and writing guidelines
Understanding of SEO
