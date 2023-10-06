Junior Talent Program Corporates & Institutions
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a graduate student in Industrial Engineering, Mathematics, Finance, Economics or similar? Are you curious about the financial industry?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Be part of Corporates & Institutions (C&I) Junior Talent program where you will get an introduction to the Trading & Capital Markets, a dynamic and skilled workplace offering unique opportunities for growth and learning
• Kick-start your career within Sales, Trading, Corporate Finance or DCM
• Work together with senior colleagues, which will give you a great opportunity to develop and learn from day one
• Through the program get a broadened insight in different business units and how they contribute to the total client offering as well as be given the opportunity to network for your professional growth
What is needed in this role:
• M.Sc. in Industrial Engineering, Mathematics, Finance, Economics or similar
• Maximum one year of relevant professional experience
• Interest in the financial sector
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
• Strong analytical skills
• Fluency in Swedish and English
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
work in a dynamic and interesting environment where you will come across a broad range of highly interesting and challenging assignments covering the financial market.
Starting your career at the trading floor in Corporate & Institutions Swedbank is a great opportunity to be in the middle of an international market and a dynamic work environment. The Corporate & Institutions Talent Program is a Program for junior candidates with strong academic background and limited working experience and we offer six positions during 2024/2025. The program lasts for ten months and is based in Stockholm, starting in February 2024. You will be offered a permanent role from the start of the program.
If you're a recent graduate looking for an exciting opportunity to kick-start your career in finance, we want to hear from you! Please send your CV and cover letter outlining why you'd be perfect for the role. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and genders.
We look forward to receiving your application by 24.10.2023.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Talent Acquisition Partner: Linda Bergman, linda.bergman@swedbank.se
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46 70 6 930 028
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Linda Bergman 086388557 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8170822