Junior Store Designer (Temporary)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-21
Company Description
H&M is a workplace where you'll join a global fashion family that combines teamwork with individual expression and gives you the challenges and opportunities that can help you learn, grow and succeed.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong.
Job Description
We are looking for Junior Store Designers to join our experience and design function at H&M. As part of our team, you help us realize store projects all over the world, through collaboration with many brilliant colleagues, reflected in high-quality architectural packages and commercial plans based on customer needs and behaviors. In short, you will design and plan our retail spaces, project lead and create and develop architectural drawings. In addition, you will also be responsible for making our stores come to life, ensuring the look and feel, according to our new brand direction.
Key responsibilities:
Effectively conduct project-specific research about customer and project objectives, including some analytical tasks connected to the brand's commercial plans.
Create and/or review architectural and interior design packages as well as construction documents for various types of projects.
Ensure strong communication with multiple project teams, brands, contractors, consultants, and local H&M Group teams.
Provide guidance and innovative solutions to resolve technical and design challenges when needed.
Follow up on your projects and take ownership of analysing both successes and learnings.
Qualifications
We are looking for an Architect or Interior Designer who wants to be a part of driving the success of H&M further. You have an overall understanding of and experience from spatial development, from conceptual work to full-scale detailing, and a great interest in fashion and retail. You have a genuine interest in retail and the possibilities within our industry, as well as you have a good understanding of the various stages of real estate projects, from initiation to completion and follow-up, i.e. exploration, negotiation, the building of business cases, approval stages, design, ordering, and construction. We believe you to be brave in your way of working, you get energy from trying the unfamiliar with an agile mindset and always welcoming the unexpected. You are a communicative person with a positive attitude, you take ownership of your work and always give it your best.
What you need to succeed:
Minimum a bachelor's degree in architecture or interior design.
Project management skills, ability to oversee and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
High proficiency in Revit.
