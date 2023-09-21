Junior Solution Engineer
We now offer you a chance to grow your early career by joining an international team, working with IT in modern agile ways, in an area that is key for Volvo: HR people growth. Do you want to be part of contributing to a large company's transformation and success? The chance is now.
HR Learning & Service Management
Within Technology - Core Platform Area SAP & Business Admin - solution center 'HR & Other HQ Core Systems' you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals. 'Learning & Service Management' is part of HR & Other HQ Core Systems, consisting of two product teams: Navigator (HR people growth) and HR Service Management.
Take the chance to grow as an IT solution engineer
In this position you will be reporting in the line to the Digital Product Area Owner. You will be a member of a dynamic and professional product team, led by the Digital Product Owner for the Navigator product. This team consists of members from Sweden, Poland and France, with varying IT competencies from both the Volvo Group Digital & IT and People and Culture organizations. The scope is to deliver IT capabilities for HR people growth to the entire Volvo Group and to external retail organizations, all in all some 200K users. There are many stakeholders in the People & Culture organization, Volvo Group University and in the brand organizations for this team to support.
Position description
We need to strengthen this product team with a junior Solution Engineer. From the beginning this position will also include significant work with application support, since it is needed, and it is also a way to ramp up in knowledge. In this part, you will, among other things, work with queries with an SQL data base to investigate reported defects. However, over time this position will gradually shift to include more and more solution engineering within the product responsibility. There is another experienced solution engineer in the team, and having two solution engineers will help to both share the workload and be an opportunity for teamwork and coaching. There is a main commercial solution for HR people growth and a lot of the analytic work is connected to core configurations within the framework of this solution. But there are also opportunities to work outside of this, to understand and deliver solutions for business needs in the people growth area. In this position it will be important to understand, challenge and collaborate with business stakeholders - to emphasize, break down and structure requirements, clarify business goals and to act a bridge between business and IT technology. As of today, most things are managed through a prioritized backlog of deliveries in the product. But, for larger projects in the future, there may also be work in separate project organizations outside of the product team.
Wanted profile
It is beneficial for you to have a basic understanding of technologies, such as Cloud, AI, MS Azure, MS O365, etc. And you need to be curious to learn about emerging IT technologies. Besides knowledge, you need to have a professional approach in order to be trusted by business stakeholders to be consulted about their business needs on a continuous basis. It is essential that you have a structured and analytical approach in your work, in order to understand and be well understood, and for decision-makers to make good decisions, based on options and recommendations presented to them. You need to function well in a team context, but also be able to work autonomously.
Required competencies
Education B.Sc. in Information Technology, Engineering or equivalent
Previous work experience is not required
Have analytical, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities
Knowledge about Volvo Group and the HR area are beneficial
Proficiency in written and spoken English
Be precise and meticulous in the work with core configurations
Be clear and precise in presentation and documentation
Understand how to structure needs and work with stakeholders
Required leadership competencies
Customer focus
Patience to apply structure and an analytical approach in problem solving
Strong people and collaboration skills
Being driven and action oriented
Be agile and flexible to reprioritize work based on stakeholders' expectations
A professional and positive mindset
If you find this position interesting and match the wanted profile, please don't hesitate to apply for this position! We will begin our screening and interviews immediately.
For further information, please contact
Hiring manager, Kent Andersson, kent.andersson.3@volvo.com
People & culture partner, Hanna Liedberg, hanna.liedberg@volvo.com
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Lajla Dahlsjö +46 31 3224575
Ledarna - Ulrika Holmberg +46 73 9025071
