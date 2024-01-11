Junior Software Engineer
2024-01-11
Are you an enthusiastic Software Engineer with experience in Java Development?
We're looking for exceptional & experienced Developers, who have a good understanding of modern Java Development. You will have endless opportunities for learning and development and be working alongside the best Developers in the business.
You'll be valued and listened to, supported to build your skills and make the most of your talents, all in a collaborative, ideas-driven environment. This role is based in our Stockholm office but comes with a lot of flexibility.
Our business provides positive environmental and societal impact because of our solutions, services and how we conduct and develop our business. We recognize that the most significant environmental impact is achieved by the positive contribution from our customer offering. Our ambition is to become a global impact leader within Smart Buildings by developing and providing smart, efficient, and sustainable solutions that make business sense.
Our Vision:
To be a global market leader in Workplace Management Technology, recognised as benefiting the health, wellbeing, and productivity of building users.
About SPICA:
SPICA is a fast growing, specialist Digital Solution Provider combining IOT tech, Systems Integration skills and Desktop and Mobile App User Experiences to help businesses capitalise on the opportunity that new Digital Technologies for the Workplace represent. We are a "PropTech" business, exploiting emerging technologies to help make the experience of working and being in the office environment the best it can be.
Our Values:
• Relentless Innovation. Everyone is encouraged to think in new ways for us all to always be moving forward.
• In It Together. Our Job Descriptions are not boundaries of limitation but a springboard for opportunities.
• People Not Number. We pride ourselves on nurturing long-term partnerships and our team is at the heart of everything we do.
• High Performing Culture. Here everyone is a leader striving for self-actualisation at work.
• Work Balance. Working hard is only sustainable when we balance it with family, friends and relaxation.
Location: Sweden
Please note that this position is only open to candidates who are currently based in Sweden.
Your part in it:
Our Yanzi range of world-class IoT sensors and infrastructure is developed from our Stockholm office. In this role, you would work on our cutting-edge wireless networking stack which enables long-range, high-density, high-data-rate sensor deployments. You'll work in the platform team and collaborate with the platform team the hardware, edge, and cloud teams to deliver reliable, real-time sensor data and edge services to customers across five continents. Some of the world's largest and most well-known brands rely on our technology to operate everything about their smart buildings.
The software Engineer will be required to:
• Discuss product requirements and proposed solutions with colleagues.
• Support and deliver new software features for our core hybrid edge/cloud platform
• Keep up to date with the terminology, concepts and best practices for coding data-centric frameworks, services, integration layers and APIs.
• Work closely with colleagues to constantly innovate, design and develop the way we do things, improving performance, reliability, quality and re-usability across products and projects.
Experience and Qualifications required:
• MSc. degree or equivalent in CompSci or engineering.
• Understanding and development experience with Java.
• Experience with socket programming.
• General understanding of cloud technologies and middleware
Meriticious technologies & concepts in no particular order:
• Kubernetes
• Netty (Async IO)
• PKI Management (Bouncycastle etc)
• Vault
• grpc
• Distributed systems
• Edge Processing
• Yocto
• Websockets
• GraphQL
• Firecracker
• Knowledge graphs
• Wireguard
• nmap, tcpdump etc
• 802.15.4g
• IPv6
• GeoJSON
What you can expect in return:
• A great opportunity to experience what it takes to scale a thriving SaaS software product business.
• A friendly, encouraging and motivating environment with a team who works hard but knows how to have fun.
• You will see yourself develop in both skills and confidence, honing your foresight and intuition, whilst sharpening your ability to execute action.
Reward & Recognition:
• Employer is attached to the Collective agreement
• Pension as per collective agreement
• Flexible working
• 25 days annual leave plus bank holidays
• Healthcare Scheme & Life Insurance
• Health care allowance (Swe. Friskvårdsbidrag)
• (Optional) Extended Healthcare scheme - contribution based
• Regular reviews, progression planning
If you are smart, and good at what you do - we want to hear from you.
