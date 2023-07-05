Junior Software Engineer - Fullstack
Qliro AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qliro AB i Stockholm
Qliro is all about safe and simple payments. We are a payment provider who loves to help customers purchase online without even thinking about the payment part. We are also a dedicated payment partner to our merchants who serve customers every day. Since our start in 2014 we've grown into becoming one of the most loved payment providers in the Nordics, working with some of the largest e-commerce companies to provide safe and simple payments.
We are opening up two junior positions to our fullstack team Merchant Experience that onboards and accompany the merchants in their journey with Qliro by providing the tools they need to facilitate their day-to-day operations. We develop an order management system used by hundreds of back office and customer support people.
On a journey to architect and develop new micro services to ease onboarding of many small and medium enterprises
.NET, React, AWS
Continuous Delivery
You can expect to
• Work on different projects such as building a self-service portal, automatizing our product, and exploring how we can utilize AWS services in the best way.
• Work with technologies such as .NET, React, AWS, GitLab, and more.
• Contribute to all stages of the product life-cycle, design, implementation, testing, releasing, and maintenance.
• Engage in architectural improvements and discussions.
• Collaborate constantly - We believe in teamwork and the value of practices like careful code reviews, pair (or mob) programming, and we are looking for individuals who share the same values.
• Learn new things continuously - We emphasize learning on the job as well as through our learning platform, and we also welcome you to share your knowledge with your colleagues.
• Have fun in an ever-growing area and organization.
What we are looking for:
• You are in the beginning of your career with approximately 1-2 years of experience developing technical products
• You have worked with React.js or Typescript preferably, if you have experience from other JavaScript frameworks, that is also ok as long as you are eager to learn new technologies
• If you have previous experience (technical or non technical) from financial institutions, payments or within e-commerce, that is also relevant
• Relevant university degree, preferably a Master of Science or equivalent
• You communicate without limitations in English, both in speech and writing. Swedish is not a prerequisite.
WOW in everything we do
Qliro is the place for you who are curious, passionate and love collaboration. Together we have the power to create wow in everything we do. Feel comfortable being you, bringing your own unique perspectives. At Qliro there is a place for you whoever you are. Differences are a strength.
We love flexibility and remote work, we also believe in the power of meeting in real life. With a mix of working remote and collaborating in the office, we believe in a flexible workplace that suits you and Qliro. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qliro AB
(org.nr 556962-2441) Arbetsplats
Qliro Kontakt
Ebba Enberger ebba.enberger@qliro.com Jobbnummer
7942143