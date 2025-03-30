Junior Software Developers to Global Furniture Company
2025-03-30
Are you a curious and driven developer? This is your chance to grow in a modern tech environment, specializing in backend, frontend, full-stack, android or 3D development-tailored to your strengths and passions. Kick-start your career within a large, global furniture company where innovation and core values go hand in hand!
Working as a Software Developer
Our client is a well-established company with a strong vision of delivering high-quality products at the best possible prices. Our client's values reflect what they consider truly important-so important that they call them their "constant elements." These values guide them in their daily work, shaping how they treat people and the planet, as well as how they make decisions-both big and small.
As a Software Developer, you will be part of the Digital Engineering Division-the core of where all products sold worldwide are created. You will join one of several teams specializing in backend, frontend, full-stack, android or 3D development. Each team focuses on developing and maintaining digital systems that connect physical products with global retail platforms. You will work in a modern tech environment with tools like C# .NET, NodeJS, TypeScript, React, and Azure. The teams are agile and operate in two-week sprints.
As a part of your onboarding you will be paired with a "Buddy" mentor, to help you settle into the role. Pair programming will also be a key part of your initial learning process. The position is located in Malmö, with occasional travel to Älmhult. The start date for this position is as soon as possible, but no later than August 2025. This is a consulting assignment trough Nexer, with the goal to lead to permanent employment with the client company after a 6-8 month consultancy period.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at our client in Malmö.
You will be coached by a mentor at the client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the client.
Desired qualifications:
Have a bachelor or master degree in engineering
Have a strong interest and solid knowledge in programming, whether your expertise lies in backend, frontend, android or 3D development, preferably using languages like C#, Typescript and React
Is fluent in English
As a person you are driven, curious and share the right values
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Molly Rytter at molly.rytter@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively.
