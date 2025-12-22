Junior Software Developer, Autonomous Systems - Frost Unmanned
About Us:
Frost Unmanned is an innovative leader in the development and deployment of high-performance fixed-wing drone technology and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs). We serve military clients with advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including the Tracer 160, and USVs, such as the Arrow 600, designed for endurance, range, and mission-critical data capture in demanding environments. Having successfully proven our product-market fit, we're now entering a rapid scaling phase, expanding production, optimizing operations, and building out the next generation of our technology and infrastructure. We are pushing the boundaries of unmanned technology to deliver innovative solutions for real-world applications. Join our dynamic team in Stenungsund and help shape the future of autonomy!
Role Overview:
We are seeking a Junior Software Developer, Autonomous Systems to join our on-site team in Stenungsund, Sweden. In this role, you will contribute to the development, testing, and integration of software for our autonomous maritime and aerial systems. You will work closely with department leads, gaining hands-on experience in robotics, embedded systems, and real-world autonomy applications.
This is an ideal opportunity for a motivated and curious early-career engineer who enjoys solving problems, learning new technologies, and collaborating in a hands-on, fast-moving environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Contribute to software development for maritime and aerial autonomous systems using Python and C++.
Support integration and testing of software modules across embedded, onboard, and ground-based systems.
Participate in real-world field testing to validate system functionality and reliability.
Assist in version control, documentation, and code reviews using Git-based workflows.
Collaborate with cross-functional engineering teams to troubleshoot, refine, and optimise system performance.
Take initiative in exploring new tools, processes, and technologies that enhance development efficiency and product capabilities.
Learn and contribute to autonomy frameworks, robotics software stacks, and embedded platforms as part of ongoing project development.
Required Qualifications/Experience:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or another numerate discipline with a strong software focus (for example, mathematics acceptable when paired with software experience).
Foundational programming skills in Python and C++.
Experience with Git or similar version-control systems.
Demonstrated curiosity, proactive learning habits, and an engineering mindset.
Strong communication skills and ability to work effectively in a team environment.
Self-motivated and enthusiastic about real-world engineering and autonomous systems.
Willingness to work hands-on and participate in on-site system testing.
Preferred Qualifications/Experience (Not Mandatory)
Experience with PX4, ROS/ROS2, or other robotics frameworks.
Exposure to robotics or embedded software projects.
Experience working with Raspberry Pi, Arduino, NVIDIA Jetson, or similar platforms.
Familiarity with Linux development environments.
Previous involvement in hobby projects, competitions, or practical engineering builds.
What We Offer:
Competitive compensation package with salary and equity.
Be part of a pioneering team advancing autonomous technology for maritime and aerial applications.
Work on cutting-edge projects with real-world impact.
Collaborate in a dynamic, hands-on environment with excellent opportunities for growth and learning.
Contribute to a mission-driven company focused on revolutionising unmanned systems.
Work Environment:
This role is based on-site at our headquarters in Stenungsund, Sweden. No remote or hybrid work options are available. Just as no team has ever won the Champions League working remotely, we believe our best work happens when our team collaborates in person, driving innovation and execution together.
Candidates must be willing to participate in field testing and hands-on system validation.
Our Commitment:
Frost Unmanned AB is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees, regardless of background, gender, or identity.
