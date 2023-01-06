Junior Service Experience Lead
2023-01-06
We are looking for a Junior Service Experience Lead for an international company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 9 months contract to begin with.
As Junior Service Experience Lead you will monitor quality and support cases around connected services to grasp and communicate the current situation of services quality. You will work in close collaboration with digital channel responsible to compile and provide training and communication material for services.
Close collaboration with customers and support Product Managers and Service Area Managers with statistics and follow-up on feedback from customers.
Be one of our client's subject matter experts on their existing offer to the customers.
You will work in close collaboration with customers, market companies and other stakeholders internally as well as externally. Be the main interface for development organization support functions as well as the internal quality organization.
This role requires fluency in English and a valid Swedish work permit.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg, 9 months contract to begin with, start ASAP!
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
