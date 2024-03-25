Junior/Service Delivery Specialist
Reports to: Operations Director
Location: Stockholm
About Minnovation:
• We are aiming to be the top-level HR Consulting company of providing local expertise and advice for business and individuals in the Nordic region and other European region.
• Today Minnovation provide a comprehensive suite of services that enable our customers' HR and administrative processes. Our services include training, staffing, recruitment, and outsources manpower, etc.
• Most of our colleagues have 15+ years of rich experience in Human Resources management, Finance Management, Business development. Project management of local and foreign companies with shared vision of entrepreneurship.
• We are a team with a diverse cultural background. We have a deep understanding of business practices in Europe, especially in the Nordic markets and China, as well as a series of processes such as human resources management and financial supervision.
• Our colleagues speak fluently Chinese, English, Swedish, German and many other languages.
Role Summary:
The position's responsibility is to organize and deliver defined service to Customer. Listen to customers' concerns, issues, and questions, resolve customers' concerns and answer customers' questions to your best ability. Communicate issues and feedbacks with other departments/teams during Customer interaction or service delivery.
Role and Responsibilities:
• Deliver and follow through services provided to Customer according to Service Agreement of respective Customer.
• Ensures all service delivered compliance with local employment laws, regulations, and company policies, procedures, and processes.
• Assist Immigration team on work/resident permit application matters (if any).
• Support preliminary tax registration for international new hire.
• SKV 1160 reporting (hire non EU/EES citizen).
• ID06 card management, monitor card status and timely remind and follow up with Customer, of new and extension case, collect document, check and verify document submitted.
• Outplaced employee employment lifecycle management
• Employment contract and master data management
• Manage employee on/off boarding process
• Administer and monitor time attendance reporting
• Support payroll team to properly calculate salary
• Support to reconcile and validate service fee delivered to the Customer.
• Partner with internal teams to review processes, identify issues and partner with them to resolve issues.
• Prepare service status/quality report for internal analysis and service improvement.
• Prepare product and customer reports by gathering data collected during customer interactions.
• Resolve customers' concerns and answer customers' questions to your best ability. Maintain a positive attitude and calmly respond to customers' complaints
• Refer issues and questions to supervisors if necessary.
• Communicate issues and feedbacks with other departments/teams during Customer interaction or service delivery.
Qualifications and Education Requirements:
• University bachelor's degree or similar.
• Minimum 2 years working experience in a generalist role.
• Very good at Microsoft Excel and Word, good analytical skills, basic understanding of financial knowledge
• Preferred working experiences from a global/international organization
• Fluent in English and/or Swedish, Mandarin is a plus.
• Basic labor law knowledge of European countries
Skills and Personality Traits
• Service minded, Attention to Detail and Excellent Quality
• Proactive, good communications and cooperation skills.
• "People person" and ability to create good relations internal and external.
• Engaging team player
• Result-oriented go-better
• Attentive, Patience and Humble
• Experience in Customer Service Field, Call Center, or Collections
