Junior SAP Process Lead to Scania I-Talent 2024
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-12-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Södertälje
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
For the eighth time, Scania is launching their popular I-Talent Program! This program is designed for you with a strong passion for development, who is happy to contribute with new fresh ideas and wants to be part of the work of driving the transition towards a more sustainable transport industry! If you will graduate the spring of 2024 or have maximum of a couple of years of work experience in your IT career, this programis for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Together with several other I-talents, you will be offered a unique chance to participate in a program that will kick-start your journey at Scania. You are employed in a specific role and belong to a team but alternate the work in your role with meetings together with the other I-talents. The program starts every fall and is designed for you who are new in your career and aim to give you the best possible conditions to grow into your role. I-talent Program consists, in addition to daily work in your team, mainly of three parts - "Learning your professional role", "Go-and-see" and "Training". This provides very good opportunities to build a good network within Scania and in addition to your I-talents colleagues and your closest manager, you will be assigned a buddy who will be there for you the first time. At Scania, you are offered a multicultural work environment with ambitious colleagues and a company that invests in leadership. There is room for everyone to grow here, regardless of whether you want to be a generalist, specialist, or a leader. If you have the right attitude and are motivated to take responsibility, you will have all chances to develop!
Junior SAP Process Lead
As a Junior SAP Process Lead, you will be offered a unique opportunity at Scania. You will work in close collaboration with the Lead Architect where you will participate in the projects that the Lead Architect does, in order to eventually be able to take more responsibility and run your own projects. The projects include integration projects where SAP is implemented in Scania's processes, which is a large and extensive project that affects the entire "Industrial Operations" in Scania's organization. More specifically, the Lead Architect has, among other things, the overall responsibility for ensuring documentation at a cross-functional level, guiding business specialists and SAP architects in the design of the structure and ensuring that they follow the process requirements, application and system landscape that exists. Furthermore, it is a strategic role that is based on analysis and definition of requirements for customer-specific development needs or integration requirements. The Lead Architect also oversees the review process of functional design, supports the change process, ensures compliance with key design decisions and works with risk minimization, which you will also be involved in in the long run.
This is a perfect opportunity for you who want to start your career at Scania in a networking role that gives you the opportunity to work on complex issues, with elements of both IT management and business intelligence.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on your personal qualities and your interest in both the position and Scania as a company. We are looking for committed and talented problem solvers who are happy to come up with new ideas about how things can be improved. You also have great cooperation skills and take responsibility for your own learning. If you do, there are endless opportunities to develop. For example, former I-talents now have both leadership and specialist roles!
Requirements
• You have at least a bachelor's degree, preferably in IT management, Business Intelligence or other that we deem relevant
• Are a recent graduate in the spring of 2024 or have up to 2 years of work experience at the start of the program in September 2024
• Experience with IT deliveries or IT-related projects and understanding of the entire life cycle of IT system implementation is desirable
• Previous SAP experience is a plus
• Very good communication skills in Swedish and English, as you will communicate in both languages on a daily basis
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Scania is one of Sweden's largest companies and offers trucks and buses for heavy transport in combination with a wide range of product-related services. Their mission is to drive the transition to a sustainable transport system by developing a safe, smart and energy-efficient transport solutions that are better for both people and our planet. Today, Scania have around 50,000 employees in around 100 countries and together with partners and customers they are driving the transition towards a more sustainable transport industry and are both trend setters and pioneers in electrification and sustainable transport systems. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15100531". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8333870