Junior Sales Engineer
Firefly AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Firefly AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a passion for advanced technical systems, building business relationships with customers and want to be part of a successful international team? If you do, you might be the person we are looking for.
About us
Firefly is a Swedish company that provides industrial fire prevention and protection systems to the process industry worldwide. Since 1973, Firefly has specialized in creating customized system solutions of the highest technical standards and quality. Based on customer needs and research Firefly has developed and patented products and solutions, creating a unique portfolio of innovative products and system solutions to increase the level of safety.
Work description
As a Junior Sales Engineer you get to work with a variety of tasks within our Sales department.
For example, your sales focused tasks will be to participate in handover meetings between the Sales Managers and the Project Leaders. To better understand our systems and products you will get to join our experienced Sales Managers or Project Leaders on customer visits. You will support our Sales Managers and be part of marketing activities, such as trade shows and seminars.
Your engineering focused tasks will be to create technical solutions and offers for our customers, perform calculations and answer customers technical questions. You will also participate in engineering reviews. Another tasks you will have is to keep the CRM system updated.
About you:
- A technical interest and curiosity
- Technical education
- Business-minded
- Self-driven with a lot of energy
- Fluent in English, additional languageis is a plus
The position is located at our Headquarters in Stockholm. You must be eligible to work in Sweden.
You will be part of a high performing and committed team that strives to increase safety for each individual customer. To be able to contribute to our team we believe you have a strong sense of commitment and drive. You are prestigeless and, like us, love that our advanced technology increases safety in workplaces around the world.
At Firefly, we are passionate about safety and technical innovation. We are constantly striving to reach the most effective fire prevention and protection solutions for industrial processes in areas such as tissue manufacturing, recycling processes, bioenergy and woodworking. Our efforts reduce the risk of fires and dust explosions in industries, resulting in safer workplaces for people all over the world.
Since 1973, Firefly develops, manufactures and sells state of the art fire prevention and protection systems.
Over 90 employees with international backgrounds work in our headquarter, located in a spacious office in Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm. We are represented worldwide and sales are made both directly to customers as well as through distributors in over 80 countries. Firefly is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Learn more on how Firefly's Quick Suppression System works: Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Firefly AB
(org.nr 556108-6892), https://www.firefly.se/en Jobbnummer
8354916