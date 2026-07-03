Junior Regulatory Artwork Specialist
Hedera Medical AB / Kemistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemistjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hedera Medical AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a Regulatory Artwork Specialist in Solna Stockholm, where you become an important part of the Regulatory Affairs and Product Artwork function with a focus on managing labelling and packaging artwork for regulatory submissions. You will play a key role in ensuring artwork accuracy and compliance while supporting Local Operating Companies throughout the review and approval process.
As a consultant with us, you get the opportunity to work with one of our clients, a leading company within the pharmaceutical and life science industry, where you contribute to optimizing artwork processes, implementing new systems, and ensuring compliant, efficient regulatory submissions.
Your responsibilities:
Initiation of artwork for new or updated labelling using the Artwork Management System
Creation of mock-ups for regulatory submissions
Review and coordination of artwork approval with Local Operating Companies
Data entry and monitoring of packaging material implementation status
Collaboration with Regulatory Affairs, Quality, Product Artwork, supply chain, and internal/external packaging sites
Quality Check (QC) of local Product Information
Communication with local stakeholders across relevant Operating Companies
Continuous development of knowledge in systems, processes, and regulations within regulatory artwork management
You work in a dynamic environment where you independently drive your own workflow while collaborating with multiple interfaces across the organization.
Requirements:
Requirements (must-have):
• Completed higher education in Life Science, Pharmacy, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Management, or a related field
• Maximum 2 years of relevant work experience (recent graduates are warmly encouraged to apply)
• Strong computer skills, including MS Office and Excel
• Proficient written and verbal communication skills in English
• Structured, detail-oriented, and comfortable working to deadlines
• Ability to quickly learn new systems and processes
• Strong collaboration skills and experience working in cross-functional teams
Nice-to-have (preferred):
• Previous exposure to Regulatory Affairs, Quality, or artwork management — e.g. through internships, thesis work, or student jobs
• Experience working in a global or virtual team environment
• Knowledge of one or more Nordic languages in addition to English
• Experience with or interest in pharmaceutical industry regulations (e.g. GxP, GMP)
• Cultural sensitivity and experience working in an international/multicultural environment
• Experience working with a degree of independence and making decisions within defined boundaries
• Basic project coordination experience, e.g. from academic projects or extracurricular involvement
Assignment details
Start and end date: August-2026- August -2027
Workload: 100%
Remote: 75-100% Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-02
Mail
E-post: suzana.dimoska@hederamedical.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Life science". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hedera Medical AB
(org.nr 556638-3211)
Vasagatan 15-17 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Hedera Life Science Kontakt
Teamchef
Kenan Yuksel kenan@hederamedical.se Jobbnummer
9990729