Junior Recruitment Administrator - Distans

We are looking for a new junior team member for the recruitment department!
Are you an outgoing, social individual, and are you someone who loves meeting and interact with many different people? Are you curious about recruitment and enjoy working in an international environment? Then this could be the next step for you!
About the role
In your role as a Junior Recruitment Administrator, you will be responsible for a large portion of the recruitment process. This means everything from marketing, advertising, call reference, general administrative work while supporting our Recruitment Specialists. You will mainly work with our offices in Sweden as well as our office in Cyprus. The role involves administrative tasks as well as responsibility for social media, participation in events, fairs and networking and relationship building. Travel may occur to some extent.
We are a small team, and your role will therefore be broad, which is why tasks not presented above may occur.
About you
We believe that you are a driven and innovative person. You enjoy working towards high set goals, at a fast pace. We believe that you are competitive while also enjoying working in a team. In order to thrive in the role with us, you should be social, outgoing, find it easy to make new contacts and at the same time be a good administrator. You should also enjoy juggling many tasks at the same time!
If you have experience in recruitment, Employer Branding, the call centre industry or within a process-controlled company, then it's a merit, but it's not a requirement. At Sitel, the company language is English, and you therefore need to be fluent in both a Nordic language and English, both spoken and written.
Requirement:
Completed high school education
Fluency in at least one Nordic language, as well as English, both written and spoken
Meritorious:
Education in recruitment, administrative work, or similar work experience
Previous experience in customer service
Previous sales experience
Understanding of several Nordic languages
About Sitel:
At Sitel, you will join an ambitious and collaborative culture with plenty of support and growth opportunities.
Sitel partners with some of the best-known global brands to help deliver outstanding customer experiences. Sitel is one of the world's leading outsourcing providers of customer experience management. With over 30 years of industry-leading experience, Sitel's 160,000 passionate and talented employees support more than 400 companies, strategically located in +40 countries.
Why join Sitel?
At Sitel, we believe that our staff are our most important asset, which means that we pride ourselves on finding the best, most talented and driven employees who will become fantastic colleagues.
Sitel combines knowledge sharing, a "People-First" culture and embraces the diversity of all the unique individuals that make up Sitel. That's why we say: "Experiences are better when shared".
We take care of you, your progress and ensure that you have the right conditions to deliver the best results.
Terms:
Form of employment: Permanent employment with an initial trial period of 6 months
Degree of employment: Full-time
Place of employment: Hybrid Remote; remote work with the possibility of being located at one of our offices in Sweden
Start date: Immediately, by agreement
Salary and benefits: Fixed monthly salary as agreed. Of course, we have collective agreements and healthcare subsidies.
If you have any questions, please contact Recruitment Manager Therese Dickson therese.dickson@sitel.com
The position may be filled before the last advertising date, so submit your application today. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sitel Sweden AB
(org.nr 556437-7439)
Götaverksgatan 8 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7386540