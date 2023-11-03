Junior R&D Test Engineer - electronics
2023-11-03
The electrical systems within our trucks and buses are growing rapidly in both size and complexity due to technological advancements. This creates higher demands on our electrical control units (ECUs) as well as new challenges regarding verifying their robustness. Therefore, we are looking for a newly graduated Test Engineer to be part of our team and one of the most interesting transformations you will come across if you are into electronics!
We are a team that is working closely with other colleagues and suppliers and together we help each other to develop our products and learn from our achievements. This is an opportunity for a junior tester to grow and create an exciting future for both yourself and Scania!
Your new job
With the target of developing vehicles with robust electrical characteristics, we test our electrical components and installations concerning both the electrical and mechanical environments. As a test engineer, we also want you to be part of developing our demands for the electronics within the vehicles and then be a key player in making sure those demands are fulfilled.
Our team works to understand the entire electrical system and then verify it on a component level. Typical components are ECUs, smart cameras, and smart antennas.
The vast majority of our testing is performed in our internal environmental and electrical laboratories and the aim is to be sure that the components will maintain their expected functionality during the expected life length.
As a test engineer, you will work on projects where you will be responsible for both establishing the test demands as well as performing and analyzing the tests, coordinating with the organization as well as our suppliers, and review our supplier's own testing.
You will gain a grand network within Scania and the TRATON group since we work closely with both system and function owners.
We work in teams where everyone must contribute with both experience, knowledge, spirit, and cooperation. We have a major focus on always improving our technologies and working methods.
As a newly graduated you will receive knowledge and support from our friendly senior test engineers that will help you grow both regarding your technical knowledge, but also regarding how to work and contribute in a big organization.
About you
We believe you have either a bachelor's or master's degree in electronics, mechatronics, or similar. You understand both hardware and software and enjoy versatile work where you switch between planning, performing, and documenting tests and analyzing them, as well as discussing the results both internally and externally. You are social and enjoy teamwork as well as get excited by the possibility of visiting suppliers to evaluate test results and test facilities. You are also structured and good at time management and transparency while communicating regarding time plans and obstacles. On top of this, you understand that there is a balance between being meticulous and efficient and you always strive to find this balance.
We offer
At Scania Software Factory we want you to succeed and develop. As a Scania employee, you are given excellent professional development opportunities, great colleagues, and the possibility to be a part of a revolutionizing journey. You are offered benefits such as a personal car, mutual performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer our direct bus service between Stockholm City - Liljeholmen - Södertälje, the Scania Job Express.
For additional information:
Please contact Kristoffer Olofqvist at +4676 721 6182 or kristoffer.olofqvist@scania.com
Application:
Send in your application and take the opportunity to meet us in person. Please apply by submitting your CV and relevant certificates by 2023-11-24. You don't have to send a cover letter, just upload your CV twice. Meetings and interviews will be made throughout the application period. A background check might be conducted for this position. Ersättning
