Junior R&D Engineer - Netonyx AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Junior R&D Engineer
Netonyx AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-06
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Netonyx AB i Stockholm
Assignment description
We are looking for a junior R&D Engineer with C++ experience for our client in Malmö.
Description:
We need a junior engineer for one of the development teams with error-tracing problem-solving.
Contribute significantly to successful project results in technology and/or product development by identifying, proposing and implementing innovative solutions. Use unique technical knowledge to oversee development tasks. Demonstrates solid competence in technologies, tools and methods in own specialist area through solving complex industrial problems. Determines effective applications, equipment and methods to develop, market or manufacture new products or new software to respond to customer requirements cost effectively.
Requirements:
C++ is a must
real-time operating system.
Unitesting
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06
Adress
Netonyx AB
Stavsjövägen 64
12541 Älvsjö
Jobbnummer
5674680
