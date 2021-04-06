Junior R&D Engineer - Netonyx AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm

Netonyx AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2021-04-06Assignment descriptionWe are looking for a junior R&D Engineer with C++ experience for our client in Malmö.Description:We need a junior engineer for one of the development teams with error-tracing problem-solving.Contribute significantly to successful project results in technology and/or product development by identifying, proposing and implementing innovative solutions. Use unique technical knowledge to oversee development tasks. Demonstrates solid competence in technologies, tools and methods in own specialist area through solving complex industrial problems. Determines effective applications, equipment and methods to develop, market or manufacture new products or new software to respond to customer requirements cost effectively.Requirements:C++ is a mustreal-time operating system.UnitestingÖppen för allaVi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.2021-04-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06Netonyx ABStavsjövägen 6412541 Älvsjö5674680