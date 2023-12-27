Junior QA Tester to a leading company in water technology!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you someone with a vivid imagination and a curiosity for unraveling systems? Xylem is seeking a junior tester for their Quality Assurance team, where personality matters more than prior experience. It is a great opportunity for you to learn as you will work alongside a senior and skilled colleague! Xylem is an innovative and market-leading firm specialized in water technology and water pumps. We look forward to offering you, with a technical interest and great commitment, a position in a workplace where many Academic Work consultants have thrived before. Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a junior tester at Xylem you'll be part of the Quality Assurance team, collaborating with a senior tester who is eager to grow with you. Together, you will manually and automatically test the software in pumps and ensure the quality of several company products. You will also work closely with the technical team to achieve the goal of remaining the customers' first choice in a fun and challenging manner. Read more about your responsibilities further down in the advertisement.
You are offered
• A workplace where you contribute to enhancing living conditions for people around the world
• Great development opportunities as well as working closely with a senior colleague
• The chance to enhance your skills at a well-established company where your learning is tailored to your current competencies
As a consultant at Academic Work, we provide significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and establish valuable connections for the future. Learn more about our consultant offerings
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Understanding product requirements
• Run quality controls on features and products so they meet industry standards
• Analyze test results, detect issues and track root causes, and suggest fixes and improvements
• Develop test environments and test cases for all features and products
• Build automated testing systems for regular checks
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We are looking for someone who has work experience working within the tech field or is newly graduated and eager to develop within system testing. We prefer that you have a broad imagination and a keen interest in breaking down system as well as the ability to follow requirements and stand firm in discussions with developers. You should also have:
• A master's degree in electronics or engineering
• Relevant work experience within the tech field, e.g., as a service technician
• A genuine interest in technology
• Fluency in English
It is meritorious if you have
• Work experience in automated testing and quality assurance (QA)
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Problemsolving
• Good at taking initative
• Analytical
In this recruitment process, we will place significant emphasis on your personal qualities and motivation for the position. To thrive with our client, it is important that you are a highly engaged individual, meticulous in your work, and enjoy taking initiative.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15100793". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8355459