Junior Python Developer to big bank in Stockholm
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-12-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be a part of a important project for one of Europe's largest banks? We are looking for Junior Python Developers to join this assignment and get the possibility to develop your skills within Risk Credit and Python among senior colleagues. Apply today, we contact candidates ongoing.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Junior Python Developer, you will become an essential part of a strategic project within credit management and risk modeling at one of Europe's largest banks. You are offered the chance to work with modern technologies in Python and data processing, while also having the opportunity to learn from experienced colleagues and develop your technical skills.
This is an opportunity to kick-start your career as a developer, learn from senior colleagues, and grow your skills throughout the project, which runs for approximately one year. Since we are looking for individuals who are early in their IT careers for this position, significant focus will be placed on personal qualities, attitude, direction, and motivation. These will be assessed alongside technical skills.
You are offered
• An exciting role where you get the chance to grow and work with modern technologies as well as working at the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks.
• You'll get the opportunity to join a global team of experts and learn from senior colleagues, as well as increase your skills as a Python Developer.
• The opportunity to develop and advance in your career. As well as working at a global company which value a sustainable workplace, work-life balance with remote work and a diverse workplace.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Develop solutions in Python with a focus on data processing (Pandas, Polars).
• Collaborate closely with the product team to understand and implement requirements.
• Maintain and further develop technical solutions and documentation.
• Provide technical support and resolve system-related issues.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Basic experience with Python, C, or Java (from studies, personal projects, or internships).
• Strong problem-solving skills and analytical thinking.
• Understanding of data modeling, data mining, and analysis in Python.
• A strong interest in technology and a desire to grow within programming.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written, as you will be part of a global team.
• Holds Swedish citizenship or a valid long-term work permit to start the position immediately.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from hobby projects or similar work in Python.
• Proficiency in a Nordic language such as Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, or Finnish, as you will have team colleagues in the Nordic countries.
• Experience from the banking or financial industry.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
As a person, we are looking for someone with strong problem-solving and analytical skills. You have an ability to see connections easily, a desire to develop, and work well in a team
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15109330". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9077645