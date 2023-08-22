Junior Purchasing Coordinator to life-science start-up
2023-08-22
Here you have the opportunity to be a part of something special! Our partner has rapidly expanded its business, achieving remarkable success in the field of life science. They're developing a cutting-edge life science product that will revolutionize the industry. Now they are looking for a Junior Purchasing Coordinator to facilitate shipments and sourcing materials and components with different stakeholders. If you have an organizational mindset and thrive in a dynamic environment, look no further and apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Purchasing and Logistics Coordinator, you will be responsible for procuring materials for our partners' projects and serial production from both Swedish and international suppliers. You will also manage outbound deliveries to customers in the EU and USA.
You responsability is to oversee operational procurement and ensure optimal inventory management. Additionally, you will coordinate shipments to customers and ensure compliance with customs regulations and documentation requirements.
The role itself is operational and practical but be noted that the position is at a start-up which means that other work tasks may be part of you daily work.
You are offered
• To be a part of a company with the ambition to achieve great success
• Friendly, ambitious and positive co-workers
• A dedicated partnership with your Consultant Manager
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Collaborating closely with engineering and manufacturing teams to understand construction plans and procurement needs
• Placing orders with suppliers and monitoring order confirmations, delivery dates, and material inventory
• Monitoring contract compliance with suppliers and supporting contract negotiations
• Managing shipments to customers and suppliers in the EU and USA
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A candidate with a BsC degree in mechanical, electrical or industrial engineering OR extensive work experience within the field
• Very good knowledge of purchasing and logistics through work experience
• Strong profiency in Microsoft Office, especially Excel
• Fluency in English since it's the language used in conversation at the workplace and with stakeholders
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficiency in the Swedish language
• Good knowledge of business systems (SAP, Oracle, Monitor, Netsuite, Jeeves etc.)
• Practical experience of handling transportation nationally and internationally
To succeed in the role:
We believe the right person is practical, pragmatic, and humble. Your administrative skills, attention to detail, and ability to meet deadlines are critical to success in this role. Effective communication and relationship-building skills are also crucial, as they will be key to collaborating both internally and externally.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
