Junior Project Manager to Siemens Financial Services, Solna
Siemens AB / Datajobb / Solna
2023-12-01
Financing the future.
We are more than Financial Services - We are turning ideas into reality: Be it the global transition to cleaner energy sources, the digitalization of manufacturing, the rapid development of smart infrastructure, mobility solutions and healthcare systems - financing is more crucial than ever. We make real what matters by combining our financial expertise with deep technical know-how to provide outstanding financial solutions! Do you want to play a crucial role in helping build a better future? Are you also keen on turning established thinking on its head in the search for groundbreaking solutions that improve value creation? Then join our team and let's develop together what will be meaningful tomorrow!
What part will you play?
We are seeking a highly motivated and organized individual to join our team as a Junior Project Manager. As a Junior Project Manager, you will play a crucial role in assisting the planning, execution, and successful delivery of projects within our organization. This position offers an excellent opportunity for professional growth and development in the field of project management and beyond.
Key Responsibilities
Supporting PMO processes is one part of your role but another part is that you will deliver smaller scale projects and assist in the development of project plans, timelines, and milestones as well as collaborate with senior project managers to define project scope, goals, deliverables and managing stakeholder expectations. The individual holding this position will also contribute to the creation and maintenance of project documentation.
You will facilitate communication between cross-functional teams to ensure project objectives are clearly understood and organize and lead regular project meetings, providing updates on project status and addressing any issues that may arise. Also making sure to collaborate with team members to allocate resources effectively and secure necessary resources for project success.
During projects you will act as a point of contact for project-related queries and generate and distribute regular status reports to stakeholders. You will monitor project progress against established timelines and milestones and identify and communicate any potential risks or delays. You will also participate in project reviews to assess performance and identify areas for improvement and actively try to spot project risks early and prepare mitigation actions. If any issues or risks is identified, you will escalate issues to Steering group and senior management when necessary.
After projects completion you will ensure change management is successful after go-live.
To be successful in this position you need:
* Bachelor's degree in business, project management, or a related field
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Swedish, other Nordic language is a big advantage
* Strong organizational and time management skills
* Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment
* Proficient in project management tools and software
* Basic understanding of project management methodologies
* Eagerness to learn and develop skills in project management
We see it as a bonus if you have
* Relevant internship or work experience in project management
* Familiarity with industry-specific project management standards
* Certification in project management (e.g., CAPM, PMP) is a plus
Who you are
The candidate we are looking for thrives in an international/Nordic environment and contributes to the business by an innovative approach with focus on the business. You are used to work in a matrix organization with many stakeholders and hold the course in your initiatives and projects all the way through to fulfilment. You are good at and used to producing and presenting clear business cases to management. You probably have experience from a similar role in a larger company or from a consultancy where you have been the link between a local and a global level between IT and business, working in projects.
Knowledge and experience in current IT innovations in the financial services and leasing industry is an advantage.
What 's in it for you?
For the right candidate this is a fantastic opportunity to be an instrumental p...
