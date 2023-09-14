Junior Project Manager to bank
We are looking for a Junior Project Manager to support a Programme Manager for one of our clients in the Banking Industry. Send in your application today as our client want to fill the position as soon as possible.
Information about the position
Professionals Nord is, on behalf of our client, looking for a Junior Project Manger. You will work as a consultant through our staffing business and the start date for the position is preferably in October 2023 until July 2024. This recruitment process is handled by Professionals Nord and our clients wishes is that all questions about the position goes to info@pn.se
Work tasks
* Carry out risk assessments both for the overall programme level and to ensure it is done on a workstream level. This includes relevant QRAs / CRMAs
* Govern a traceability matrix that needs to be updated for regulatory projects
* Responsible for resource management and tracking of budgeting associated
* General communication towards stakeholders
* Support programme manager with driving one of the workstreams
* Other ad-hoc tasks related coming from the programme manager
We are looking for
* You who is fluent in English
* Is a proficient PowerPoint and Ecxel user
* Experience with financial tracking
* Previous Junior Project Management experience
START DATE: October
EXTENT: Full time, until July 2024
LOCATION: Stockholm
SELECTION: Ongoing
Apply for the position by clicking on "apply for the job/sök jobbet" below. We work with the process continuously and may proceed with candidates before the ad is removed. If you want, you can also create a user and upload your CV and cover letter. We do unfortunately not accept applications by mail, but if you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact us at info@pn.se
