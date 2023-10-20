Junior Project Manager (Junior projektledare)
2023-10-20
osition: Junior Project Manager
Req ID:2311-C1
About Us:
Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (www.leadintelligent.com) is a global leader in the new energy equipment sector. Our mission is clear: to tackle technological and economic challenges, providing comprehensive one-stop turnkey solutions that transform industries. We excel in diverse fields, from lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment to intelligent logistics, impacting a sustainable future.
With a global footprint spanning 1,000,000+ square meters of production and R&D facilities, our 21,000+ strong team, including 6,000 R&D engineers, is dedicated to innovation, excellence, and inclusivity. Join us as we shape the future of sustainable technology.
In 2020, the Swedish subsidiary Lead Intelligent Equipment (Sweden) AB was founded in Västerås.
We are now looking for a Junior Project Manager to join LEAD International Business Center to support our business operations.
About the Role:
As a Junior Project Manager, you will work with project management and support clients in the Swedish market. You will act as a subject matter expert, working closely with our project management team and our customer team providing on-site project delivery support and training related to our lithium-ion battery equipment.
Work Location and travel:
This position is in Skellefteå, Sweden, job performing with 100%Onsite. Based on job needs, it may require domestic & international travel. In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, local Swedish terms and conditions will apply.
Your primary responsibilities:
• Reporting to Project Manager on project and personnel matters
• Assist in the effective delivery and execution of engineering projects.
• Assisting the leadership team in facilitating various process improvement projects and corrective action plans.
• Overall coordination and management of projects under responsibility in line with the company's business development.
• Developing reports to support internal optimization efforts and client reporting requirements.
• Ensuring project execution in accordance with and adaptation to local requirements.
• Coordinating project team activities and ensuring that resources are identified and supported and that potential issues are identified and escalated on projects appropriately.
• Active participation in the standardization of our organizational processes
To succeed in this role, you should have:
• Bachelor / master's degree in engineering, Project Management, or comparable and similar fields
• Minimum of an associate degree in a business-related field or comparable experience
• Good analytical skills (e.g., structuring complex topics), proactive thinking, good sense of responsibility.
• Outstanding organizational skills, ensure alignment of project tactics, communicate project status, and risks.
• Broad & deep knowledge in own functional area, combining with broad knowledge of other areas.
• Have good communication skills.
• Language skills: Fluent in English and Chinese, Swedish knowledge is a merit.
Application Process:
You can apply easily with your CV or LinkedIn profile by sending email to LEAD HR, If you have questions about the process or the role, please contact LEAD HR at Sweden.HR@leadintelligent.com
