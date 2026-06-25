Junior Project Manager
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Huddinge Visa alla datajobb i Huddinge
2026-06-25
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Huddinge
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Join our client's project execution team and drive the delivery of high-impact process modules. In this role, you will bridge the gap between engineering and client success, ensuring every standardized project exceeds market expectations.
About the role
As a Junior Project Manager, you will lead smaller to mid-size customer projects through all stages, including engineering and manufacturing. You will act as a key coordinator within the department to ensure seamless project delivery.
This is initially a 6-month consulting assignment with the possibility of an extension.
You are offered
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where collaboration fosters development and creates value for customers. Your work will have a true impact on our client's future success.
Work tasks
This role focuses on the end-to-end management of customer-specific projects, ensuring technical requirements, budgets, and timelines are strictly met through effective team coordination.
Manage end-to-end execution of smaller, standardized customer projects.
Coordinate key components for ongoing projects at the department level.
Oversee engineering, procurement, manufacturing, and testing phases.
Ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and meeting specific scopes.
Secure and validate customer requirements throughout the project lifecycle.
Motivate and drive the project team to achieve successful delivery.
Perform financial management and decision-making for assigned projects.
We are looking for
A relevant university degree, preferably in engineering or project management
Good knowledge of technical project management and financial management
Basic knowledge of key component coordination
Ability to work in a constructive, structured, and systematic manner
Strong communication and negotiation skills
Developed skills in motivating and driving project teams
It is meritorious if you have
Advanced ability to manage inter-personal relationships while applying technical expertise
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Supportive
Goal oriented
Social
Stable
Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R2TTLX". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9979388