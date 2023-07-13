Junior Project Manager
2023-07-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role - Consultant
Technology - Project Management
Location - Sweden
Your role of Junior Project Manager, you will interface with key stakeholders and apply your technical proficiency across different stages of the Software Development Life Cycle including Requirements Elicitation, Application Architecture definition and Design. You will play an important role in creating the high-level design artifacts. You will also deliver high quality code deliverables for a module, lead validation for all types of testing and support activities related to implementation, transition, and warranty. You will be part of a learning culture, where teamwork and collaboration are encouraged, excellence is rewarded, and diversity is respected and valued.
Required
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates, we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
Good Communication Skills (Swedish language preferred)
Knowledge about Infrastructure Services (Platform Services, Database, Networking & Devops)
Customer Connect, Participating in Weekly and Monthly Meeting.
Conducting and Driving Team Meeting, Follow-up on the tasks and driving it to closure
Participating in Operational and Tactical Presentation building
Working with the customer and build relationship.
Engage and develop deep business relationships with key client stakeholders and achieve established client outcomes.
Maintain Client Relationship & Downstream Business continuity.
Setup and engage with techno-functional teams catering to defined outcomes.
Streamline and drive adoption of well-established delivery standards.
DU operations such as meeting Operating Margin targets, Utilization targets, Productivity improvement targets, Team staffing, planning projects and meeting the end Delivery Unit goals.
Provide thought leadership for establishing innovation culture within project teams and develop innovative solutions to problems without precedence that improve business performance and contributes to client outcomes.
Escalation management and stake holder management
Preferred
Demonstrable experience as a junior project manager or similar.
In-depth understanding of prevailing Project Management Methods.
Forethought, with the capacity to identify and minimize risks.
Ability to detect and capitalize on others' strengths.
Top-notch supervision, delegation, and capacity development abilities.
Familiarity with tools and metrics needed to evaluate project performance.
Ability to perceive and ameliorate conflict and tension.
