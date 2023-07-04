Junior Project Manager
Are you at the beginning of your career with the goal set to lead projects in a global environment? Do you share our passion for smart solutions and an active life? Do you want continue your career in a global, world leading outdoor company within the field of product development?
We are now looking for a Junior Project Manager to our Global Development Center in Hillerstorp.
As a Junior Project Manager you will play an essential part in driving smaller and recurring projects according to our working method called T-plan. You will drive projects within product maintenance and product improvements and make sure that we deliver our projects according to specification in terms of cost, time and scope. At the same time it is important to make sure that your team members stay motivated and are able to meet key deliverables during all phases of an ongoing project.
This position is the ideal starting point for someone who in time sees themselves growing into a role as project manager.
Your profile
You have an academic degree, preferably within Engineering or Business Administration or similar. It is an advantage if you have a couple of years' experience of product development or project management.
You are a pro-active person with an entrepreneurial mindset who thrive in a high speed and team oriented environment. To be successful in this position you have the ability to build credibility and trust with both team members and management. Furthermore you can balance between multiple tasks/priorities and still consistently meet deadlines. We believe that you are curious and open-minded and that you have a structured approach together with good communicational skills.
As we are a global company, good skills in English (Spoken and Written) are required. Skills in Swedish (Spoken and Written) is meritorious
We believe in strong team work both within your own team but also across teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
About our Global Product Development Department
Globally we are over 250 engineers out of the majority is working in our Global Product Development Center in Hillerstorp (Sweden). Our cross functional team consists of highly skilled and motivated members with a well-balanced variety of experiences. We are a truly global company with an international and multi-cultural team.
We see a great future with continued passion for product development that is so vital for our growth as a company. We set great value in our working environment and offer great premises designed for product development. In our recently opened Global R&D center in Hillerstorp we have expanded with new offices, landscapes, team rooms and creative areas, but also great prototype areas including cut & sew and electronics lab.
Application
This position is placed in Hillerstorp and reports to Director Project Management Bike & Strollers, Fredrik Ekvall, who is able to answer detailed questions regarding this position by phone 0370 - 344040 or mail fredrik.ekvall@thule.com
. Please apply through our website www.thulegroup.com/open-positions
with CV and personal letter. Submit your application no later than the 20th of August 2023.
We look forward hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and products to bring your dog), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).
