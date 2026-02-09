Junior Product Developer Regional Relevance - H&M Womenswear
Job Description
Are you passionate about fashion, trends, and driven by the idea of creating a relevant and inspiring assortment that meets the needs of customers across different regions?
We're now looking for a curious and motivated Junior Product Developer to join our Regional Relevance team at H&M Womenswear. If you thrive in a fast paced and creative environment and want to grow your skills in product development, this is your opportunity to make an impact and help shape a global assortment that feels locally meaningful.
This position is based at our HQ in Stockholm, Sweden.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Junior Product Developer in the Regional Relevance team, you will have an important role in the exciting and complex process of developing products for our collections that are sold in all our sales markets around the world.
Together with a close and collaborative team, you work on identifying and developing the right assortment for specific regions based on current and upcoming trends, local needs, and commercial insights. Your main responsibility will be to support the Product Developer in creating a relevant offer for our customers, always guided by our strategy and target.
You will collaborate cross functionally with a Product Manager, Designers, Planners and other key functions throughout the development process. You will be an important link between teams, driving the process forward and contributing to smooth coordination from idea to final product.
As a Junior Product Developer, you will be part of our daily operational work, with several ongoing tasks. You will be involved in everything from handling samples to supporting the development of collections that meet customer demand and strengthen our regional relevance.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
At least one year of experience in product development or buying in fashion
Relevant education in Textiles, Buying, or Product Development
A commercial mindset with a strong drive to contribute to business growth
A deep understanding of the womenswear customer and a sharp eye for fashion and trends
A structured and organized way of working, with the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously
A collaborative and communicative team player who thrives in a cross-functional environment with a humble and hands-on approach
A curious mindset and eagerness to continuously learn and develop
Strong commercial thinking, with the ability to spot opportunities for growth and profitability
A passion for finding smarter ways of working and driving improvements in everyday tasks
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
JOIN US
Additional information:
This is a position with placement in Stockholm. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV in English as soon as possible. Interviews will be held continuously. (For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with you manager before applying.) If you are currently in a permanent employment with H&M you will keep your permanent employment even if you take on a temporary position for a limited time.
Benefits:
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
Inclusion & Diversity:
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
