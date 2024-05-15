Junior Processengineer for Afrys talent program!
2024-05-15
Are you passionate about engineering and eager to make a difference in the mining, metallurgy, mineral, and battery industries? AFRY is seeking talented individuals to join our esteemed Talent Program as Process Engineers.
About Afry:
AFRY is a leading engineering and design company, dedicated to shaping a sustainable future through innovative solutions. With a global presence and a commitment to excellence, we provide cutting-edge expertise across various industries, including mining, metallurgy, minerals, and batteries.
Role Overview:
As a Process Engineer within our Talent Program, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects at the forefront of the mining, metallurgy, mineral, and battery industries. You will collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to develop and optimize processes, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable solutions. Sometimes you're at the customer's site, but mostly in-house. You will be offered courses parallel to your work since this is a talent program.
Responsibilities:
• Design, analyze, and optimize processes within the mining, metallurgy, mineral, and battery industries.
• Conduct feasibility studies and develop process flow diagrams.
• Collaborate with clients and stakeholders to understand project requirements and objectives.
• Utilize simulation tools and software to model and simulate process operations.
• Identify opportunities for process improvement and innovation.
• Ensure compliance with industry regulations and standards.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Chemical Engineering, Process Engineering, or related field.
• Understanding of process engineering principles and methodologies.
• English fluently
• Driver's license B
Benefits:
• Experience in the mining & steel industry, metals, and batteries
• Finnish
• Swedish
About Framtiden Ab:
Framtiden is a recruitment company working with both staffing and recruitment, we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make difference by helping people finding the right job and the right colleague. We are specialized in recruiting the right talents to the right company. Framtiden is located in 7 cities in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position you will be employed by Framtiden and work as a consultant at Afry for about 12 month with the possibility to be directly hired by Afry.
Terms:
Start date: September
City: Luleå
Work hours: Full-time, office hours
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-15
