Junior Print Designer, H&M Womanswear - 1 year temporary position
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-21
Job Description
Are you passionate about print and ready to make your mark in global fashion?
Join our Print team at H&M Womanswear as a Junior Print Designer and be part of creating prints that inspire millions of customers worldwide. This is your chance to bring fresh energy, creativity and a global perspective to collections sold across all H&M markets and channels.
Qualifications
What you'll do
You will work closely with our Print Designers in cross-functional setups, assisting in developing aspirational commercial fashion prints for a global audience. From repeat patterns to placement prints, you'll contribute to collections that define trends and connect with our customers. We want you to bring your ideas to the table - identifying the latest print trends and translating them into designs that resonate with our target customer.
In this role both your creativity and organizational skills matters. You'll be involved in the full design process, assisting in the creation of both commercially viable prints and pushing boundaries with fresh, innovative concepts. Being a quick learner with strong communication skills and a flexible attitude is key, as you'll need to adapt and thrive in our fast-paced environment.
Who you are
You have a genuine passion for print trends from both commercial and aspirational perspectives. High energy, independent drive and creativity come naturally to you, along with strong administrative skills to keep everything running smoothly.
You're curious, open-minded and ready to learn from our global print team while developing your individual design skills.
We belive you:
Minimum BA qualification in Fashion Textile/Print or Graphic Design
A minimum of 1-2 year's industry experience as a Junior Fashion Print Designer
Experience of creating all over repeat, placement prints, checks, stripes, florals, conversationals etc.
Knowledge of different print techniques, general print technicalities and processes
Excellent illustration and drawing skills
Genuine and high-level fashion forward sense for global fashion trends and its print trends
Strong eye for colors and garment-print connection
Solid and fast skills in Adobe Creative Suite programs
3D CLO work experience is meriting
Strong communication and organizational skills and flexible approach
Fluent in English (Swedish is not necessary)
Experience from Womanswear and/or Womanswear within underwear, nightwear or swimwear is meriting.
Additional Information
This is a one-year temporary position with an amazing opportunity to grow and learn. You'll report to staff responsible for the print team and gain invaluable experience working on global collections.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
Submit your application as soon as possible, CV in English and relevant fashion print /graphic portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading) or link. Your portfolio should include vision/mood boards, full print design process and final print works/collections. Please ensure to include some work clearly relatable to the H&M Women's customer. We would like see work that shows your creative aspirational side as well as your commercial fashion sense.
Applications must include portfolio and meeting the above criteria to be considered.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
In addition to our global benefits, our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. Please apply as soon as possible. Applications will be reviewed on ongoing bases.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9696155