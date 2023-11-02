Junior Planner to H&M
2023-11-02
Company Description
Welcome to H&M! A workplace where you can be yourself & so much more! As a Junior Planner you'll master the basics of analyzing and optimizing the assortment- and most importantly - maximizing growth.
We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good.
We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition for tomorrow is to make fashion even more sustainable, inclusive, and welcoming.
Why work at H&M?
H&M is a workplace where you'll join a global fashion family that combines teamwork with individual expression and gives you the challenges and opportunities that can help you learn, grow and succeed.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents, and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong.
We also believe that you can't change the world without great people on your side. So, we offer all our employee's generous benefits, lots of learning opportunities and the possibility to start building a more long-term career. Bring your whole personality to work, stay as long as you want, and grow more than you ever thought was possible. Be yourself & more at H&M.
Job Description
As a Junior Planner at H&M you will in collaboration with other Planners analyze and optimize the assortment, demand planning and quantification in order to maximize growth and profitability. Based on the product team 's assortment strategy, drive the right income strategy as well as the right quantification and profitability.
In this role you will work in close collaboration with Product team as well as in cross functional collaboration with Sales regions, product team and other functions within H&M to secure the best customer offer. You will constantly follow, react and identify new sales opportunities based on selling, customer insight and surrounding analysis, in cooperation with the Product team . You will secure that our Global Assortment is locally relevant.
Your responsibilities will be, but are not limited to:
Optimize and quantify the assortment to reach omni profitable growth short and long-term
Support the team in identify opportunities for growth and act on them
Analyze selling to find selling potentials and take actions together with your department team in order to create growth
Ensure that the capacity indicator for the channel/region/department is up to date against Production Office
Qualifications
As a person we believe that you are a communicative and engaging team player full of drive and optimism. You are a person with strong salesmanship and analytical abilities. You believe in collaboration, flexibility and thrive in a constantly changing environment. You have a self-going personality with a strong sense of responsibility and like to take on new challenges and own initiatives. You have a genuine passion for our products, growing business and achieving results. You are solution oriented and triggered by problem-solving and decision-making.
To be successful in this role we believe that you have:
A higher degree within Business Administration, Buying or other relevant area
Experience as a Planner, Buyer, Merchandiser or Controller
A strong salesmanship and see opportunities for growth and profitability
Strong analytical skills and ability turn the analysis to action
The ability to be an informal leader who influences and coaches team members and leads by example
A passion for fashion and knowledge in what the customer will want and need at a specific time
Experience and knowledge in Excel
Great communication skills
Fluency in English, both written and verbal
Additional Information
This is a fulltime position based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Please upload your CV in English. At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
This is a volume process and we will review and give feedback on your application as soon as possible. We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46A (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB / Inköp Jobbnummer
8236758