Junior Pattern maker H&M Kids - 1 year temporary role
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
The H&M Head Office is based in Stockholm, Sweden, where we create and develop our fashion collections for a wide variety of customers. H&M is a dynamic international workplace where high pace and rapid changes are a natural part of our day.
Do you want to be part of strengthening the H&M kids' Assortment? Do you wish to be part of a creative team that works in agile and collaborative ways with the kids' customer focus? Are you curious and driven to meet our customer 's expectations and beyond? Are you a creative Junior Pattern maker with a passion for kids ' fashion? Then we would love to meet you!
Join us in becoming the leading kids' destination welcoming every parent & every child, while taking our responsibility for future generations.
Job Description
As a junior pattern maker at this section, you will work with diversified silhouettes, different kind of qualities and fun details. Working at the Kids Girls Young assortment you will specialize in the fit and pattern making aligned to the children's growing bodies.. You get the chance to be creative and enjoy the challenge of working with the kid 's collection. We have come far in the digital journey and work in a fast pace to capture the needs and wants for our exciting ever-changing young customer.
The Junior Pattern maker is responsible for supporting the pattern maker to create desired silhouette and maintain good fit in all sizes (8-14+ Years), always with the customer in focus. Together with the patternmaker and the product team, you secure sustainability and profitability when creating the collection.
You understand and support the process for creating, updating, and communicating correct fit and size technical package based on pattern maker and design goals, our customer, fit and size strategies, product type and timeline throughout the product development.
You support and gradually take responsibility for fitting sessions.
Together with Pattern maker you work in close collaboration with production and supplier in the product development Sell, Plan & Buy.
You learn about and support in creating pre-worked material and components with understanding of your section's silhouettes and components.
As a Junior Pattern Maker at the Kids division, you will work in a fast-paced environment with new challenges and exciting projects for the Kids customer. Kids assortment is a dynamic workplace where high pace, collaborative mindset, willingness to always improve our product creations are a natural part of our everyday.
Qualifications
We are looking for a driven and curious Junior Pattern maker, who loves girls' fashion. Acting in line with our values, and with a customer focus, you support the Pattern Maker in creating silhouettes in all sizes. You contribute to increased customer value, meaningful growth, and profitability by supporting from the idea stage throughout the product development.
Degree within Pattern Making and/or at least 1-3 years of work experience
Basic knowledge working with patterns, fit and technical solutions
Basic knowledge working in 3D CLO or other 3D systems is meriting
Have a good eye for size & proportions and basic knowledge of grading and body
Basic knowledge for materials and fabrics, production process and how garments are made
Creative problem solver
Customer centric mindset with clear understanding of the target customer
Self-reliant and independent but also a true team player
Effective and structured
Flexible and adaptable
Prestigeless and humble
Additional Information
This is a full time temporary position for 1 year, starting 1st Sep 2023. The role is located at the H&M Head office in Stockholm. Do you find this position interesting and suitable for you? Please apply here with CV latest by 14th July (Interviews will be held continuously)
If you are a current employee, please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter in your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases.
H&M Group is committed to recruiting great people, and we believe a diverse workforce plays an important role in our success. We welcome applications from all parts of the world and will offer relocation support if you are relocating from another country.
We look forward to hearing from you Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Jobbnummer
7910283