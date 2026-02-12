(Junior) Nordic Trading Meteorologist
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
Do you like to work in the dynamic environment of the trading floor? Do you want to contribute to high quality analysis and the success of the trading function using your analytical capabilities and commercial comprehension? Then this job could be something for you.
For our office in Stockholm we are looking for a (Junior) Nordic Trading Meteorologist in the Trading Analysis & Algorithms department.
The Trading Analysis & Algorithms department within the Business Unit (BU) Trading works closely with the trading desks and takes the leading role in providing market insights, (fundamental and quantitative) analysis, and ultimately commercial decision support across all commodity areas.
Your main tasks and responsibilities as a (Junior) Nordic Trading Meteorologist:
Keep track of the latest weather forecasts and their impact on the energy markets, in both short and long-term perspectives, covering foremost the Nordic power market
Communicate current weather developments and provide related advise to traders through various communication channels
Conduct commercially relevant quantitative analyses and play an active role in developing (systematic and discretionary) weather-driven trading strategies up to the seasonal horizon
Play an active role in further developing applications for weather-related information and data as well as quantitative weather models and tools
Keep track of the latest, commercially relevant weather research and provide related advise
Be part of the Trading Analysis & Algorithms department and contribute to its analysis output as well as the commercial success of BU Trading.
Qualifications
Our ideal (Junior) Nordic Trading Meteorologist has the following qualifications and capabilities:
Strong academic background with a Master's degree or higher in meteorology, atmospheric science, hydrology or physics with a dominant part in meteorological applications
Solid understanding of, e.g., synoptics, European weather regimes, teleconnections, and medium to long-range weather models (physics and machine learning based)
Knowledge and first experience (e.g., from internships, working student placements, or junior positions) in weather analytics and forecasting in the Nordics clearly advantageous
Strong quantitative skills (ideally including machine learning techniques) and programming skills (ideally Python)
Fluency in English and ideally Swedish (or Norwegian alternatively) - both written and spoken
Strong communication skills with the ability to communicate with various internal stakeholders and the willingness to share your knowledge
Result oriented, independent working method with high reliability, self-motivation, and readiness to take on responsibility
Proactive team player with strong eagerness to learn
Willingness to start working early in the morning.
Additional Information
Your development is a priority at Vattenfall BA Markets. Your professional journey will benefit from working in the exciting industry of energy trading, and in interdisciplinary teams. To support your career, we offer opportunities to grow through training, job rotations, talent programs and a working environment that stimulates learning. Our work culture at Vattenfall is excellent. We have an open corporate culture with flat hierarchies. Modern and flexible working conditions, including mobile work, promote wellbeing. Your health is important to us. We provide several health programs and support throughout potentially challenging life situations. Your colleagues will be another highlight. We employ inspiring people with diverse backgrounds. Together with our culture and your tasks, they form an interesting and fun place to work.
Application
We welcome your application in English, no later than 28th of February, 2026. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
If you have questions related to the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Elnoosh Farhoudfar, elnoosh.farhoudfar@vattenfall.com
, questions related to the position will be answered during a possible interview.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Sven-Gunnar Gremlin (Akademikerna) and Simon Salomonsson (Unionen).
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Working at Vattenfall means working with critical societal infrastructure. Therefore, many of our positions are security-classified, and you may be required to fill a wartime posting. If this position is security-classified, a security clearance will be carried out before employment, in accordance with the Security Protection Act. Any potential wartime posting will be based on the employment contract and the Total Defence Service Act.
