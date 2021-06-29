Junior Node.JS Developer - Adway AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Adway AB

Adway AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-06-29Do you want to be part of our journey?This is an opportunity to join a fast-paced company and to work with some of the most innovative employers in the Nordics, UK, and the US. If you are at the beginning of your career and have a burning passion for tech, HR and automation, then Adway is the place for you!About usIt's Adway's mission to enable our clients to find, connect with, and convert relevant talent. We do this by combining social media job advertising, automation, advanced machine learning software and human expertise.Our clients love what we do which has led to phenomenal and consistent revenue growth - our turnover has increased more than 500%! We are in an expansion phase establishing new offices in major markets across Europe and VC-backed by Spintop Ventures and Brightly Ventures!We've got big goals, great people and a culture that supports your success. Our small team of smart, friendly people collaborate closely and take pride in delivering amazing software and providing extraordinary customer support. We believe in making everyone feel appreciated and creating a culture where we challenge yesterday's ideas!What we offer/benefits:A fast-growing ScaleUp with the freedom to fulfil your ideas and the opportunity to grow within the company.A modern office in the central part of Gothenburg, stacked with free snacks and beverages at your disposal!A unique product that brings great value to our clients (including some big brands like Circle K, Tele2 and Grant Thornton).Senior teams with lots of experience building great companies.Lots of social gatherings: after work and trips abroad.Visits to our offices in Stockholm, Poland and London.About the JobWe always strive to be even better than we were yesterday, and we want to make sure that we work in the best possible way to always be one step ahead. In order to continue our journey of developing and deliver the best product for our clients, we are now looking for a Node.js developer to join our tech team, currently consisting of 8 amazing people!You will:Help the senior development team implement new customers and maintain existing ones.Create and maintain API integrations with our partnersContinues development on our existing recruitment market platform.Help the team build and maintain amazing features as well as writing unit- and integration tests.We believe you have:Some experience from working with system development with Node.js and MongoDBExperience working with JavaScript and/or TypeScriptWho are you?This is a perfect position if you want to start your career in development at a product company with a team that has lots of experience.Fluent in EnglishBurning heart to become a great developer.Always strive to deliver quality and constantly want to improve.Genuinely interested in development, preferably it is a hobby.Open-minded and eager to learn.Social and not afraid of communicating with other developers or other people at the company.Enjoy working in contact with customers and partners.If you suspect that this might be the job for you, hit us up! Give us a call, apply to the position, or connect with us on LinkedIn (you've probably already discovered that we have a sweet spot for LinkedIn) - anyhow, we're looking forward to hearing from you!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-06-29Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-16Adway AB5837451