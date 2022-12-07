Junior Mobile Flutter Developer - part time
Bokafix is an innovative start-up tech company based in Stockholm and we are currently looking for a Junior Mobile Developer to join our fully remote team producing user-friendly desktop and mobile applications on a part-time basis (50%, hours are negotiable). You'll be part of a small but rapidly growing team that's responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
In this role, you will work with tools such as Asana, Adobe XD, Figma, Github and Google Firebase amongst others.
As a Mobile Developer, you should be comfortable around mobile coding languages, development frameworks, and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design. If you're also familiar with Agile methodologies, we'd like to meet you!
We are looking for someone who can think outside the box and problem solve with great competency. Someone who is eager to learn from a global company and an experienced team!
You will work closely with our experienced Full Stack Developers and receive guidance and feedback with all projects. You will report directly to our CEO who is currently responsible for the development of our core product, our app as well as our website.
Responsibilities & Duties
Write well-designed, scalable, testable code
Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility
Work according to software verification plans and quality assurance procedures
Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems
Build mobile applications through appealing visual designs
Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
Write effective APIs
Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
Create security and data protection settings
Write technical documentation
Work with data scientists and analysts to improve software
Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies
ABOUT YOU
Your Profile
Good experience of Flutter and the Dart programming language - min 2 years
Experience of web development
Experience with relevant programming languages for building web applications
Good experience with GIT
Understand UI, basic UX, and visual elements with a keen eye for detail.
Teamwork attitude with good communication skills is a must!
Excellent analytical and multitasking skills
Fluency in English. Other language skills are a plus.
Flexible, proactive, can-do attitude.
Qualification or relevant work experience in Mobile Development or relevant field
Understanding of the entire web development process (design, development, and deployment)
Meritorious skills:
HTML5, CSS and Javascript
Node.js
Working knowledge of the back end including node.js and Firebase
Experience of integrating marketplace payment solutions for e-commerce
Knowledge of SEO principles
Understanding of Google Analytics
Experience with Figma or comparable tool
Prior work experience in app development
WHAT DO WE HAVE TO OFFER?
3 pm finish on Fridays
Flexible working hours
Flexible remote working (currently fully remote)
At Bokafix, we care about each other and pay extra attention to things like:
Work-life Balance
Flexible Working
Team Building
Growth & Development
Health & Wellness
Diversity & Inclusion
This is a part-time remote opportunity with start in December 2022. You must be based in Sweden and able to travel to Stockholm occasionally if needed.
Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions.
