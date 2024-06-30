Junior Mjukvaruutvecklare
Snáithe AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-06-30
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Snáithe AB i Malmö
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Är du intresserad av en spännande möjlighet inom mjukvaruutveckling? På Snáithe har vi en ledig tjänst som Junior mjukvaruutvecklare där du får chansen att arbeta med moderna teknologier och vara en del av ett dynamiskt team.
Ansvarsområden:
Designa och utveckla effektiva lösningar med .NET Framework för Docker-behållare och .NET Microservices.
Implementera .NET-applikationer med Docker, Mesosphere och Kubernetes för smidig distribution.
Utveckla frontend-komponenter med React JS för att säkerställa en sömlös användarupplevelse.
Samarbeta med teamet för att förstå kundprojekt och planera tekniska lösningar.Publiceringsdatum2024-06-30Kvalifikationer
Erfarenhet inom .NET-backend-utveckling och mikrotjänster.
Goda samarbets- och kommunikationsfärdigheter är viktiga för effektivt arbete både lokalt och internationellt.
Kunskaper i React JS för frontend-utveckling.
Kunskaper i både Urdu och Hindi för att underlätta kommunikationen inom teamet och med vissa internationella kunder.
Om du är en passionerad mjukvaruutvecklare med intresse för både backend- och frontend-teknologier samt mikrotjänster, uppmanar vi dig att ansöka. Bli en del av vårt team på Snáithe och hjälp till att skapa innovativa applikationer och lösningar.
För att ansöka, kontakta oss via e-post på developer@snaithe.com
. Vi ser fram emot din ansökan!
Besök vår webbplats på https://codehide.com/.
English:
Are you interested in an exciting opportunity in Software Development? At Snáithe, we have a Junior Software Developer position available where you'll have the chance to work with cutting-edge technologies and be part of a dynamic team.
Responsibilities:
Design and develop efficient solutions using .NET Framework for Docker containers and .NET Microservices.
Implement .NET applications with Docker, Mesosphere, and Kubernetes for seamless distribution.
Develop frontend components using React JS to ensure a seamless user experience.
Collaborate with the team to understand client projects and plan technical solutions.
Requirements:
Experience in .NET backend development and microservices.
Strong collaboration and communication skills are essential for effective work both locally and internationally.
Proficiency in React JS for frontend development.
Knowledge of both Urdu and Hindi to facilitate communication within the team and with certain international clients.
If you're a passionate software developer with an interest in both backend and frontend technologies and microservices, we encourage you to apply. Join our team at Snáithe and help create innovative applications and solutions.
To apply, contact us via email at developer@snaithe.com
. We look forward to receiving your application!
Visit our website at https://codehide.com/. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-15
E-post: developer@snaithe.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Snáithe AB
(org.nr 559439-8108), https://codehide.com/
Sadelgatan 2 (visa karta
)
213 77 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8777487