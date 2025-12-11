Junior Mechanical Designer
Incluso AB Lund / Formgivarjobb / Lund Visa alla formgivarjobb i Lund
2025-12-11
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Lund i Lund
We are looking for a "Junior Mechanical Designer/CAD Engineer" for a global manufacturing company in Lund.
Start is in February 2026, 11 month's limited contract to begin with.
You will provide efficient mechanical solutions for the development of processes and products to support internal agile teams and, to some extent, virtual engineering activities.
You are someone who enjoy working with development and is not afraid of handling repetitive tasks. You enjoy collaborating with different types of people and continuously seek new ways to enhance work processes.
Your main responsibilities will include:
CAD modelling and drawing creation, mainly crease plates and tools.
Develop methods to reduce human error and automate repetitive tasks.
Take initiative and drive improvements proactively.
Participate in development activities by defining, designing, and developing components and solutions in Creo and do final release in SAP.
Improve performance and functionality of mechanical components.
Interact and collaborate with suppliers and manufacturers in the field of mechanical design.
Be open to new ideas and innovative approaches.
Support virtual engineering team with Creo models using parametric design.
Collaborate and provide support to various agile teams.
Perform CAD engineering tasks.
Required skills and qualifications:
Proven experience in mechanical design.
Strong proficiency in Creo.
Experience with SAP
Good understanding of manufacturing techniques.
Experience with PDMLink.
Ability to create accurate technical drawings.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is in Febrauary 2026, 11 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Lund Jobbnummer
9640243