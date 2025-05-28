Junior Manual Tester - Trial & Hire
2025-05-28
We are looking for a Junior Manual Tester for a trial and hire role for a global company in Huskvarna, Jönköping.
Start is in September 2025, 7 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension or hire after that.
Assignment Description
The spring sun hits your face when you jump out of the car at the test site. Today, you will spend your day out here in the sun to start testing a new type of robotic mower (with really cool techniques), which will soon be out on the market. That feeling is almost a bit tingly, knowing that your work will affect our customers' usage. With that in mind, you take a sip of your coffee and kick-start the day with some stay-out-zone testing for the mower.
The oldest parts of the factory and facility are as old as the company itself, 330 years. But, you will meet your team on floor 3, in one of the newer buildings. Around 20 great colleagues (5 of them, you will meet later at Teams, since they work from our Mumbai office). Since we are working agile, you kick off the day with some daily stand-up, to go through which tests should be performed.
Outdoor Testing:
• A significant portion of testing will be conducted outdoors, testing robotic mowers in real-world environments. Candidates should be comfortable working in various weather conditions.
International Travel:
• The role requires travel to test sites outside Sweden for periods of up to two weeks, so candidates should be open to frequent travel.
Tasks
As a Manual Tester, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our robotic lawnmowers. Your primary focus will be on software components, with testing conducted both indoors and outdoors throughout the year.
Test Execution Perform Manual Testing: Conduct thorough manual testing on robotic lawnmowers, focusing on software components. While some testing can be done indoors, the majority will be conducted outdoors, regardless of the season.
Reporting and Analysis
Regular Reporting: Provide regular reports on test progress, results, and identified issues. Ensure that all findings are documented clearly and accurately.
Detailed Analysis: Offer detailed analysis of test results and make recommendations for improvements to both the product and testing processes. Leadership and Coordination
Lead Testing Activities: Lead testing activities from a system test perspective, representing the team in project meetings and ensuring alignment with project goals.
Plan and Coordinate: Plan and coordinate testing across multiple teams, ensuring that all testing activities are aligned with project goals and timelines.
Continuous Improvement Process Improvement: Contribute to the continuous improvement of testing processes and strategies, ensuring that our testing methodologies remain effective and up-to-date.
Travel and Collaboration On-Site Testing: Travel to test sites around Huskvarna and internationally, conducting on-site testing and collaborating with teams across different locations.
Team Collaboration: Work closely with various teams to ensure effective communication and collaboration throughout the testing process.
Required skills
Are you a self-driven problem-solver with a keen analytical mind? We are looking for someone who can understand complex systems and pinpoint key areas for testing. Your excellent problem-solving skills will be essential in troubleshooting issues during testing and ensuring they are resolved effectively.
Analytical Skills: Ability to understand complex systems and identify key areas for testing. Your sharp eye for detail will help spot small inconsistencies or bugs in software behavior and understand how they might impact the overall system.
Attention to Detail: Meticulous attention to detail is crucial in identifying and addressing issues that could affect the performance and reliability of our products.
Communication Skills: Strong communication skills are essential for reporting on testing progress, explaining test results, and recommending improvements to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Teamwork and Collaboration: Ability to work well in both small and large team environments. Your strong teamwork skills will be highly valued as you coordinate with cross-functional teams to achieve project goals.
Time Management: Efficient time management skills are necessary to ensure that testing activities are completed on schedule without compromising quality.
Self-Driven and Social: Being self-driven and enjoying social interactions will help you thrive in our dynamic work environment. Your ability to work independently and collaboratively will be key to your success.
Language Skills: Fluency in English and Swedish is required.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Huskvarna, Jönköping. Start is in September, 7 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension or hire after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
