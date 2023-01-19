Junior manager for financial planning, Investment, and business growth.
Are you passionate about business and finance, about to start your career and develop your skills? This might be an opportunity for you.
Vxion AB is a small start-up in the technical domain and provides solutions for technical product development.
We are in a growth phase and need someone to support us in growing our business and investment portfolio.
We are based in Göteborg, Sweden.
What will you be doing:
We are looking for an all-rounder type of person, who can manage different types of tasks.
The responsibilities, duties, and tasks would include,
• Market analysis.
• Identify new opportunities and write an opportunities hypothesis.
• Manage customer and market database.
• Formulate strategies for customer growth, acquisition, and activation.
• Customer retention and up-selling.
• Develop a risk-based investment model.
• Prepare investment analysis and reports.
• Prepare investment recommendations.
• Monitor and evaluate investment portfolio.
• Set annual investment growth goals and KPIs.
• Manage company accounts payables/receivables.
• Payroll and utilities.
• Support month and year-end declaration process.
• Accounting reports.
• Financial accounting OKRs.
Requirements:
• Master's level education in financial management, accounting, or business.
• Education/Experience with CRM systems.
• Education/Experience with financial markets (classical and crypto assets).
• Education/Experience with ERP systems is appreciated.
• Education/Experience in data analytics and data management.
• Well-structured and disciplined personality.
• Nimble and a quick learner.
• Knowledge of agile ways of working.
• Excellent communication skills.
• Good planning, organization, and execution skills.
• Fluent in English (spoken and written).
Application and contact
We are conducting interviews continuously and if you feel that you are the one we are looking for, please apply by sending your CV to Aamir Shakoor, shakoor.aamir@vxion.se
, or admin@vxion.se
no later than 1st January 2023. For questions or information reach us by dialing 0046708281077. Så ansöker du
